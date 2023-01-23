scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

I-League 2022/23: Churchill Brothers eye top four spot with win over Real Kashmir

By News Bureau

Vasco Da Gama (Goa), Jan 23 (IANS) Churchill Brothers take on Real Kashmir FC in their I-League 2022-23 fixture at the Tilak Maidan here on Tuesday, hoping to win the match and return to the top four in the standings.

When the two met in the reverse fixture in November, then league leaders Real Kashmir overcame a winless Churchill Brothers side 1-0 — Ibrahim Nurudeen scoring the all-important goal.

However, both teams have experienced a drastic change of fortunes since then.

The Snow Leopards are now winless in six matches and down in fifth place, while the Red Machines have lost just once in eight games and are six points clear of the relegation zone. The hosts could move above Real Kashmir on the table if they avenge their previous loss in their backyard on Tuesday.

New Churchill Brothers head coach Fernando Santiago Varela tasted his first win in dominant fashion last Tuesday, with a 5-0 thumping of Rajasthan United in New Delhi. The Argentinian was quick to give all the credit to his squad.

“The players had a big role to play in our success. They were ready to do their best right from the start. There’s healthy competition in the club. Every player wants to be in the starting eleven,” said Varela during the pre-match press conference.

Talking about their next opponent, Varela said, “Real Kashmir are a tough side with really good players. We will have to defend really well as they have one of the best strikers in the league (Nurudeen). They will definitely put up a fight tomorrow and we have to be ready.”

Since beating NEROCA in Imphal in their opening game of the season, Real Kashmir have failed to win any of their five matches on the road, collecting just two points and scoring only two goals. In their last outing, the Snow Leopards were beaten 0-2 by defending champions Gokulam Kerala in Kozhikode.

“Travel can sometimes be a factor before an away game as it leads to fatigue, but there can be no excuses,” said Real Kashmir head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo, who expects his players to perform much better on the pitch.

“When we are on the field, we have to give our best and win the game. Yes, we haven’t won a game in quite some time, but tomorrow will be another opportunity against Churchill Brothers,” the former India international added.

Wadoo, however, is aware that this is not the same Churchill side Real Kashmir beat in November. “When we played them in Srinagar, we got a positive result, but now they have signed many new players. They are playing well and winning more games which creates a positive vibe. We will have to be at our best against a confident team,” he said.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
Round-up: Desert Vipers' Alex Hales sets the stage on fire in ILT20
Next article
Neena Rane, former goalkeeper of Indian women's hockey team dies, aged 73
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Neena Rane, former goalkeeper of Indian women's hockey team dies, aged 73

Sports

Round-up: Desert Vipers' Alex Hales sets the stage on fire in ILT20

Sports

Watson, Tharanga, Albie Morkel, Dinda sign up for LLC Masters in Qatar

Sports

La Liga: Four things we learned in Spain's Matchday 18 (Analysis)

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Korea fight back from 2-goal deficit to beat Argentina in shoot-out, reach quarters

Health & Lifestyle

Kerala Minister visits Thiruvanthapuram Zoo where 53 spotted deer, black bucks died

Sports

CCI Snooker Classic: Impressive Digvijay tames Priyank 4-0; Srini stuns Gurbaxani

Sports

Topchi defeat MD Polo on Day 1 of ARC Challenge Cup Polo 2023

News

Tollywood actor Sudheer Varma dies by suicide

News

Esha Gaur makes Bollywood singing debut with ‘1920: Horrors of the Heart’

News

Shakti Arora, Malvi Malhotra to be seen romancing in 'Darshan Deja Ni'

News

Tillotama Shome reveals why she hasn’t yet seen ‘The Night Manager’ original

Sports

Ireland men to play first Test in three years on Bangladesh tour

News

‘In your light, I learn how to love’: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul now officially man and wife

Technology

Delhi HC notice to Centre on plea challenging blocking of website 'Dowry Calculator'

Sports

Mohammed Shami ordered to pay monthly alimony to estranged wife

Sports

ICC rescinds demerit point given to Rawalpindi pitch for Pakistan-England Test

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab CM to dedicate 400 Aam Aadmi Clinics on Jan 27

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Germany outplay France 5-1 to seal berth in quarterfinals

Sports

Learning language of coaching from Shane, Robin, and James, says MI Emirates' batting coach Parthiv Patel

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US