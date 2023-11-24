I-League 2023-24 Round 7: The scuffle and skirmish for the next few points

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) On November 26, 2023, football fans can anticipate an intense showdown as Gokulam Kerala FC and Churchill Brothers clash in an eagerly awaited I-League Round 7 encounter at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode.

This match carries significance even in these early stages of the I-League, as both teams harbour genuine aspirations for the league title. The table looks tight after the first six rounds, with only three points separating the Malabarians in third place and the Red Machines in eighth.

After starting the I-League campaign with a draw and three consecutive wins, Gokulam Kerala suffered a shock 1-3 loss to Shillong Lajong in their last match. For Gokulam, their regular goalkeeper Devansh Dabas will be back in action after missing the trip to Shillong due to suspension. Churchill Brothers, on the other hand, returned to winning ways in their last match with a 4-0 thumping of TRAU and will be hoping to maintain the momentum.

There will be another sub-plot in the match. Gokulam Kerala’s striker Alex Sanchez is leading the top-scorer list with eight goals while Churchill’s Ricardo Dichiara is third with four strikes. Both the forwards will be aiming to add more goals to their tally on Sunday evening.

Another player who will be looking to add more goals to his name is Aizawl FC’s Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia. The 23-year-old forward has scored four goals so far, including a hat-trick against NEROCA, and will be spearheading his team’s attack when Aizawl face Rajasthan United in an away match at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on November 28. Aizawl hold the fifth spot in the table with nine points from five matches. In contrast, Rajasthan United are struggling in 12th place with only a win in their six matches. They will be desperate for three points and break free from the relegation zone.

Equally desperate will be bottom side TRAU FC, who have only one point from their six matches and will be trying to win their first match when they face Shillong Lajong on November 25. A victory will go a long way in boosting Nandakumar Singh’s side’s confidence. However, it won’t be easy. Lajong are fifth in the standings with nine points from five matches, including two wins and three draws. They will obviously want to preserve their unbeaten run.

Apart from these matches, Sreenidi Deccan FC, riding high on two consecutive victories, will be keen to extend their unbeaten streak when they face Namdhari in Sri Bhaini Sahib on November 26. They occupy the second position in the table and will know that securing three points in this away fixture will prove crucial for them in the long run.

The following day at the same venue, 7th-placed Delhi FC will host NEROCA FC on November 27. Real Kashmir, fresh from a 4-0 win over the Orange Brigade, also travel back home to take on Inter Kashi at the TRC Ground in Srinagar on November 28.

