'I think he has started to run on the pitch,' Guardiola gives De Bruyne's injury update in Premier League.

Manchester, Dec 8 (IANS) Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola provided an update on Kevin De Bruyne’s injury saying the midfielder is closing in on a return, but added the FIFA Club World Cup may come too soon for the Belgian.

De Bruyne, the Belgian who hasn’t featured for the champions since the opening day of the season after suffering a hamstring injury which required surgery, has been included in the City’s squad bound for the FIFA Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia later this month, but Guardiola says he doesn’t know if he is able to take part at this point.

The Belgian has returned to light training but is yet to train with the squad under normal training conditions.

“I think he has started to run on the pitch but hasn’t trained with us once. The FIFA Club World Cup is in two or three weeks. I don’t know. Maybe it’s a bit early but I don’t know (at this point),” Guardiola was quoted by the club’s official website.

Guardiola recognizes De Bruyne’s immense importance to the team but is also cautious about overburdening him upon his return due to the severity of his injury.

“Kevin is so important. But unfortunately, he’s had a tough injury for three or four months. Don’t put pressure on him, when he’s back we’ll have open arms for him.

“But I’ve said to the team, do you know how we struggled to get the Treble? We were eight or nine points behind Arsenal. With all the problems and injuries, we had. It’s normal, that’s why we gave credit to the Treble,” he said.

