scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

I will hang myself if allegations proved: Brij Bhushan

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, May 7 (IANS) Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh, accused of sexual harassment and intimidation by women wrestlers, has said that he would “hang himself if even a single allegation against him was proved”.

In a video message released on Sunday, Singh said, “I will hang myself even if a single allegation against me is proved. The matter is with the Delhi Police, so I won’t be able to speak much in detail on the matter. I have been saying this from the first day if these wrestlers have any video evidence against me. You should ask anyone who is associated with wrestling. Is Brij Bhushan Ravana?”

Singh said that he was recording the video message on the way to his home in Gonda from Delhi.

He further said, “Except these wrestlers (who are protesting), ask anyone if I have done anything wrong. I have given 11 years of my life to wrestling, to this country.”

The wrestlers have alleged that there has been a delay from the government in releasing the report of the committee that was formed to look into the allegations against Brij Bhushan Singh.

The protesting wrestlers also want the WFI chief to be stripped of his portfolio.

Two FIRs have been lodged against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Connaught Place Police Station. The first FIR pertains to allegations levelled by a minor victim and is registered under the POCSO Act, along with relevant IPC sections concerning outraging of modesty, etc.

The Supreme Court, while hearing an urgent plea on the matter, concluded that filing of FIRs served the purpose of the plea filed by the protesting grapplers. The court also rejected petitioner’s plea for a court-monitored probe.

–IANS

amita/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants win toss, opt to bowl against Gujarat Titans
Next article
Khushbu Sundar replies to trolls claiming she 'converted' to marry husband Sundar C
This May Also Interest You
News

Khushbu Sundar replies to trolls claiming she 'converted' to marry husband Sundar C

Sports

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants win toss, opt to bowl against Gujarat Titans

Technology

ChatGPT maker OpenAI's losses swell to $540 mn, likely to keep rising

Sports

Asian Weightlifting C'ships: Jeremy Lalrinnunga fails to rank despite winning silver in snatch

Technology

New brain-controlled robotic limb therapy gives hope to patients

News

'Guardians' in sight of opening weekend collection of $110 mn to $120 mn

News

Priyanka Chopra describes filming 'Love Again' as terrifying experience

News

Adah Sharma to those panning 'The Kerala Story': 'Google ISIS and Brides'

News

Aamir Khan in Kathmandu for meditation

News

Pankaj Tripathi on what he did to understand Vajpayee's dialect, vision for India

News

Kajol recalls Akshay 'boasting' about his cooking skill, having 'amazing dal' by him

Sports

IPL 2023: Cricket has moved on from Virat Kohli batting template, says Tom Moody

Sports

IPL 2203: Delhi Capitals won against RCB because their intent was great, says RP Singh

Health & Lifestyle

Why some people suffered heart inflammation post Covid vaccine

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Our momentum is building nicely,' says Delhi Capitals' Philip Salt after win over RCB

Sports

Madrid Open: 'I don't have any big regrets', says Swiatek after losing to Sabalenka in final

News

Dino James hopes to work with Rohit Shetty after 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Technology

How 2 Indian organisations using AI to fight climate change in India

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US