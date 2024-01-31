‘I won’t quit’: Murray hits back at suggestion 'tarnishing his legacy'

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Former world No. 1 Andy Murray has staunchly dismissed suggestions that he is tarnishing his legacy and affirmed his determination to continue fighting on the court.

Murray, currently facing a winless streak in ATP Tour since October 2023, has faced recent setbacks, including first-round exits in the Brisbane International, and Australian Open.

At 36, Murray’s recent form has prompted speculation about the future of his tennis career. However, the three-time Grand Slam champion remains resolute, asserting that he won’t quit the sport despite the difficult phase he is currently experiencing. Responding to an article questioning whether he should consider calling time on his career, Murray expressed his determination on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

“Tarnishing my legacy? Do me a favour,” Murray declared. “I’m in a terrible moment right now, I’ll give you that. Most people would quit and give up in my situation right now. But I’m not most people, and my mind works differently. I won’t quit. I will keep fighting and working to produce the performances I know I’m capable of.”

The sentiment was echoed by former world No. 1 Andy Roddick, who offered support to Murray, emphasizing that accomplishments and legacy endure beyond transient challenges. “Preach! Imagine telling an accomplished iconic adult your opinion on what they should choose for work and when they should do it. Can’t take a legacy away. Accomplishment lives forever,” Roddick remarked.

Murray has faced a tough stretch, losing eight of his last nine matches, and there’s a possibility he could drop out of the top 50 in the ATP rankings. While acknowledging the difficulties and expressing concerns about his recent performance, Murray remains committed to the sport. He disclosed that there’s a “definite possibility” he might not play in Grand Slam events again after his first-round exit at the Australian Open but acknowledged the need for improvement in his game.

“If I play like today, I won’t win many matches playing that way,” he added. “Practice is not the same thing, I’m totally aware of that. I also know what good tennis is, and played well before.”

The next chapter in Murray’s journey unfolds as he prepares for the Open 13 in Marseille, followed by appearances in Doha and Dubai.

–IANS

hs/