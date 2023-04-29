scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

I would love to see Kohli captain again, says Ravi Shastri (Ld)

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Former India head coach Ravi Shastri recently spoke about Virat Kohli’s current mindset and his thoughts on stylish batter’s captaincy.

He also shared his views on emerging talent Arshdeep Singh and his potential to play in all formats of the game.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Shastri spoke on how Virat Kohli’s headspace is at the moment.

“As opposed to last year when we were sitting in discussing does he need a break, does he not need a break, you know he seemed to have the burden of the whole world on his shoulders. Now, refreshing. You know, you feel that enthusiasm, that passion for the game, that energy and enjoyment has come back which for me was the best thing to see. See, runs you might get or you might not get but when you have that sense when you see someone that the passion, the enjoyment and the drive is back again is good, specially a player of his quality.”

Asked if he would have liked to see Virat Kohli captain the squad during the 5th Test of the England-India series, where Jasprit Bumrah stepped in as captain for the injured Rohit Sharma, the former India head coach said, “I thought he would. Once Rohit was injured, I thought he would be asked, if I was still there. I’m sure Rahul (Dravid) might have done the same thing. I don’t know. I’ve not spoken to him. I would have recommended to the board that it’s only fair that he leads because he’s part of the team that’s leading 2-1 in the series and could have got the best out of the players.”

Further asked if Kohli would have had his objections to leading the squad, Shastri said, “Not at all, it’s about leading your country and these are circumstances where you got to put your best foot forward. Your regular captain is injured is he’s not part of the team. So seeing what’s at stake, you know beating England in England, 2-1 up. I mean how many teams can beat England and Australia in the same year.”

He also spoke on how impressed he is with Arshdeep.

“To be honest the more I see him, I felt that he can play all formats for India. Though I have not seen much of him in red ball format. But the way Arshdeep is improving and running in, he is gaining confidence. I think he will become a little stronger than I saw him last year resulting in very good performance.”

Shastri futher said that he can see Arshdeep play in longer formats of the game as well.

“Yes, there is room for improvement and I think when you see injuries are taking place to some of the other players, Arshdeep is someone should be kept in the mix and should be given that opportunity and given that encouragement to play. I am sure he can bowl 10 overs, he is still young and I am talking about the red ball format as well.”

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Ranbir Kapoor spills the tea literally on his pants
Next article
Zhejiang Lions edges defending champions Liaoning to tie CBA semifinals
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Colombia to meet Germany, Iraq in friendlies

Sports

Super Cup: Odisha FC beat NorthEast United FC 3-1, set up final with Bengaluru FC

News

Aayush Sharma gets legal notice for using the title ‘Ruslaan’

Technology

Even mild Covid made arteries stiffer, raising cardiovascular risks: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Cabinet approves National Medical Devices Policy, 2023

Sports

IPL 2023: Shivam Dube's fifty in vain as Rajasthan Royals beat CSK by 32 runs

News

Ekta Kapoor: My biggest learning from 'U-Turn' was importance of pushing boundaries

Technology

Dell launches new laptop series, desktop in India

Technology

Coforge surpasses $1 bn in revenue, gifts iPads to over 21K employees

Health & Lifestyle

Antibiotic use in farming may spur bacteria resistant to human immune system

Sports

Tottenham sack Stellini after Newcastle humiliation

News

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli have a 'dance pe chance' in the gym

News

'Harry Potter' star backs JK Rowling, vows to confront critics over trans issues

Technology

Chinese researchers achieve ultra high-speed communication via 6G

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui tries dancing for ‘Cocktail’ from ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’

Technology

Genes from 240 mammal species explain human disease risks in 1st-ever study

Health & Lifestyle

Soon get vaccines via skin patches, no injection needed

Health & Lifestyle

Maternal colorectal cancer linked to adverse pregnancy outcomes: Study

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US