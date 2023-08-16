scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup trophy reaches Taj Mahal

By Agency News Desk

Agra (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 16 (IANS) With only 50 days remaining to go for the biggest and most eagerly anticipated ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, the prestigious trophy was proudly displayed at the enchanting Taj Mahal, here on Wednesday.

The gleaming silverware, set to be the ultimate prize when the tournament gets underway from October 5, radiated under the sun against the magnificent backdrop of the Taj Mahal — a true Wonder of the World.

“50 days to go for #CWC23,” tweeted ICC along with a picture of the World Cup trophy in front of Taj Mahal.

This recent visit to the Taj Mahal symbolized a harmonious blend of India’s rich cultural heritage and the pinnacle of cricket, offering an exquisite spectacle for fans as the tournament’s excitement continues to build.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour aims to capture the festive and celebratory spirit associated with Cricket World Cups, presenting a series of grand events at some of the world’s most iconic destinations.

The opening day of the World Cup on 5 October will see defending champions England take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

–IANS

ak/

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Deco signs as Barcelona's new director of sport
Next article
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Hubli Tigers beat Bengaluru Blasters to extend winning streak
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Hubli Tigers beat Bengaluru Blasters to extend winning streak

Sports

Deco signs as Barcelona's new director of sport

Health & Lifestyle

Australian health watchdog issues advisory on turmeric, curcumin supplements

Sports

American sports stars acquire stake in US Masters T10 League franchises

News

Mohit Malik promises unmatched portrayal of Punjabi Munda in his show ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’

News

Delhi court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to fly abroad sans prior permission

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: FC Goa beat Downtown Heroes 3-0, qualify for knockouts

News

Arjun Mathur says it's essential to set boundaries in a hyper-connected world

News

Kangana shares montage of her upcoming roles: 'You are director of your life, make it a blockbuster'

Sports

Marlon Samuels found guilty of four anti-corruption offences

News

Shelved fantasy drama series 'Warrior Nun' to return as film trilogy

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya holds meeting with Steve Barclay

News

Revealed, Seo-Jun Park’s character is ‘a definite ally’ in ‘The Marvels’

News

Algeria bans 'Barbie', says film promotes LGBTQ+ themes

News

Arch-rivals Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam unite for stunt in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

News

Matthew McConaughey funds emergency aid plane for Maui survivors

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: England beat host Australia 3-1 to reach final

News

Prasath Murugesan’s Disney+ Hotstar original series ‘Mathagam’ release announced

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US