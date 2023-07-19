scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

ICC Test Rankings: Rohit Sharma back in top 10, Yashasvi Jaiswal makes maiden appearance

By Agency News Desk

Dubai, July 19 (IANS) India captain Rohit Sharma returned to the top 10 in the latest ICC Men’s Test batting rankings, released on Wednesday, while young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made his maiden appearance after a stunning century on debut.

Rohit and Jaiswal played pivotal roles in India’s comprehensive victory over the West Indies with superb centuries in the opening Test of the two-match ICC World Test Championship series in Dominica.

The 36-year old Rohit played a 103 run-knock which helped India captain rise three places and re-enter the top 10 once again, to be rated slightly ahead of compatriot Rishabh Pant (11th) and former skipper Virat Kohli (14th) as the highest-ranked Indian batter.

On the other hand, Jaiswal entered the batting rankings in 73rd place following his magnificent innings of 171 from 387 deliveries against the West Indies in what was his first Test for his country.

The 21-year-old registered the third-highest score as an India opener on debut and the highest away from home to be adjudged the Player of the Match in his maiden Test appearance.

In the bowling chart, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin extended his lead at the top following his 12-wicket haul in the first Test against West Indies. The impressive bowling performance saw Ashwin improve a total of 24 rating points, taking a 56-point lead over Australia captain Pat Cummins in second place.

Fellow India spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who claimed five wickets rose three places to seventh overall on the bowler rankings.

Meanwhile, the completion of Bangladesh’s home series against Afghanistan led to some movement on the latest T20I rankings with star spinner Rashid Khan extending his lead at the top of the list for bowlers despite the fact the right-armer took just one wicket during the two-match series.

On the other hand, Bangladesh’s experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan climbed eight places on the T20I bowler rankings to equal 16th with Pakistan pacer Shaeen Afridi and fellow left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed rising 17 spots to equal 33rd following their impressive displays with the ball.

Stand-in skipper Litton Das rose three places to equal 18th on the batters list, after he scored a total of 53 runs for Bangladesh across the two matches.

–IANS

bc/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar chided for mixing hand wash in Elvish Yadav’s glass of water
Next article
Prabhas in a superhero armour in the first look of Project K
This May Also Interest You
News

Prabhas in a superhero armour in the first look of Project K

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar chided for mixing hand wash in Elvish Yadav’s glass of water

News

Fan meets Malone as special guest after brain hemorrhage at concert

Technology

US suspends funding for China’s Wuhan lab over failure to provide Covid info

Technology

Microsoft 365 AI Copilot to be available at $30 per user for businesses

Sports

Women's Ashes: Winning two trophies against Australia is really special, says Heather Knight

Technology

Quick commerce platform Dunzo won’t pay employees till early September

News

Iron Maiden sets Europe ablaze with latest Barcelona concert

News

Shivin Narang to make OTT debut in Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer 'Criminal Minds'

Sports

‘Ban gaming, banish it, obliterate it from the face of India’: Gamer’s tongue in cheek response to Revenue Secretary

News

Tiger Shroff, Zahrah S Khan raises excitement quotient with teaser of Edward Maya’s ‘Love Stereo Again’

Technology

Gujarat to get satellite network portal site

Technology

Cognizant appoints 6 women in top leadership roles, including 2 Indian executives

News

Jisshu Sengupta feasted on 'Mishti Doi & Rosogulla' on 'The Trial' set

Sports

'What about us, should we quit wrestling': Antim raises question on Vinesh's exemption from Asian Games trials

News

'Dil Mera' by Oaff, Savera, Burrah, Yashraj delivers poignant narrative of love, life

News

Shah Rukh Khan turns choreographer for ‘Beqarar Karke’ track in ‘Jawan’

Technology

Google Meet to soon let users create AI-generated background images

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US