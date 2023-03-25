scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

If Axar had negated Zampa and Agar by taking them for runs, game was in India's bag: Ashwin

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday defended the move to promote Axar Patel ahead of Suryakumar Yadav in the sides 21-run loss in the third ODI match against Australia, saying that the strategy would have worked if Axar had negated spin duo of Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar.

Chasing 270, Axar was promoted to number five while Suryakumar was kept at number seven. The move didn’t work as Axar was run out by a brilliant throw from Steve Smith while Suryakumar was clean bowled by Agar for a golden duck for the third time in the series.

“Why did they promote Axar? If they promoted Axar and he negated Zampa and Agar by taking them for 35 or 50 runs in 10 overs then the game was in India’s bag. So the intent was right but the run-out happened. The outcome wasn’t right,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin further pointed towards how some strategic calls made by Australia could have been talked about if they had lost the Chennai ODI.

“Surya came down the order, Axar was promoted and KL Rahul batted at No.4, that was the talking point of the game. Please look at Australia’s batting order consistently. When Maxwell returns that’s how they will use him as well. Because they are players who can create impact,” he said.

“Suryakumar Yadav is also one such player. He plays spin really well. Australia won that’s why it didn’t become a talking point but Marnus Labuschagne who bats at No.4 had to bat at No.5 because of David Warner. If they had lost the game, these questions would have been asked. It’s decided based on the situation of the game, it’s a hunch call,” he added.

Ashwin also slammed the harsh criticism India face whenever they don’t win matches, pointing out that it’s impossible for a team to win games all the time.

“There is almost a compulsion that India should always win. There is an opinion that India is the strongest team. We are a strong team, no doubt about that but somewhere down the line, we assume ourselves to be an invincible cricketing nation. So the feedback coming from the public sometimes can be harsh. Even experts are very harsh with their criticisms these days,” the spinner.

–IANS

nr/ak

Previous article
European tuberculosis eradication challenged by Covid-19, drug-resistance: Report
Next article
WPL 2023, Eliminator: Sciver-Brunt's 72, Wong's hat-trick power Mumbai Indians to final (Ld)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WPL 2023, Eliminator: Sciver-Brunt's 72, Wong's hat-trick power Mumbai Indians to final (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

European tuberculosis eradication challenged by Covid-19, drug-resistance: Report

Sports

Bayern poised to replace coach Nagelsmann with Tuchel

Sports

IPL 2023: Participation of Mukesh Choudhary, Mohsin Khan under doubt due to injuries: Report

Sports

WPL 2023, Eliminator: Mumbai Indians thrash UP Warriorz by 72 runs, to face Delhi Capitals in final

Sports

Bumrah's recovery process kept secret, only NCA head Laxman allowed to talk to him and physios: Report

Sports

To come back after two years and win the IPL like Dhoni did is amazing: Gavaskar

Sports

IPL 2023: Impact player rule should be a lot easier to handle in 20 overs, reckons Sai Kishore

Sports

WPL 2023, Eliminator: Sciver-Brunt's 72 not out propel Mumbai Indians to 182-4 against UP Warriorz

News

Farhan Akhtar all praise for Raj govt's film tourism policy

Sports

Tri-nation football: Myanmar face stiff challenge against Kyrgyz Republic (preview)

News

‘Gaslight’ director Pavan Kirpalani says Sara and Saif do have similarities!

Health & Lifestyle

Covid-like virus in native UK bats raises spillover risk: Scientists

Health & Lifestyle

Covid cases in Karnataka cross 100 mark for 4 days, Health Dept concerned

Sports

Mitchell Marsh is coming into IPL 2023 in his best form: Ponting

News

Ellie Goulding releases new single 'By the End of the Night'

Sports

IPL 2023: We're really going to see the real Prithvi Shaw this season, says Ponting

Health & Lifestyle

Safety of painkillers for back pain 'uncertain': Study

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US