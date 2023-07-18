scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

‘If I go out, people will harass, wherever I go, trouble follows’: Prithvi Shaw

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) India batter Prithvi Shaw said he has started enjoying being alone, adding that people harass him whenever he steps out.

He also said that he was disappointed when he was dropped from the Indian team but decided to move forward.

Shaw’s rise to the top was expectedly smooth. He won the Under-19 World Cup as captain and marked his international debut with a Test century.

However, despite all the performances, he hasn’t been able to cement a place in the national side.

He has not played an international match in the last two years despite making his Test debut in 2018. He had a dismal IPL 2023, where he managed to score just 106 runs in eight matches, averaging just 13.25.

“When I was dropped (from the Indian team), I didn’t get to know the reason. Someone was saying it could be fitness. But of course I came here (to Bengaluru) and cleared all the tests at the NCA, again scored runs and again came back to the T20 team. But again didn’t get a chance in the West Indies. I’m disappointed but you just have to move forward,” Shaw was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

He said he likes to stay in his own zone, insisting that he is scared to share his thoughts as all of it comes up on social media.

“As a person, I just like to be in my own zone. People say a lot of things about me. But those who know me, know how I am. I don’t have friends, I don’t like to make friends. I’m scared to share my thoughts. Somehow all of it comes up on social media. I’ve very less friends, only a couple of friends, and even with them I don’t share everything, only a few things,” Shaw added.

“If I go out, people will harass. They will put up something on social media, so I prefer not to step out these days. Wherever I go, trouble follows. I’ve stopped stepping out altogether. These days, I’ve been going alone even for lunches and dinners. I’ve started enjoying being alone now.”

Shaw is all set to turn up for Northamptonshire for the remainder of the County Cricket season in England and will also be a part of the Royal London One-Day Cup which starts in August.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Deepika's first look from 'Project K' opens up a new cinematic universe
This May Also Interest You
News

Deepika's first look from 'Project K' opens up a new cinematic universe

News

Kartik's post leaves fans wondering if romantic film is on the cards

Technology

Indian startups faced 70% drop in funding in FY23 to $15 bn

Sports

Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy tour celebrates success in New Zealand, Australia

Technology

Tesla directors to return $735 mn to company as they 'overpaid themselves'

Sports

Adani Sportsline to operate Sabarmati Riverfront sports parks in Ahmedabad

Sports

Australia's Victoria axes plan to host 2026 Commonwealth Games

Sports

Germany's Beck strikes double open water gold at swimming worlds

Technology

Threads to implement Twitter-like rate limits, Musk reacts

Sports

FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-2024: USA to replace New Zealand

Technology

Reddit fixes elevated search error rates

News

Pity that 'smaller' films not getting enough releases in cinemas: Nandita Das

Sports

Olympian Mirabai Chanu urges PM, HM to restore peace, normalcy in Manipur

Sports

La Liga: Betis sign former Espanyol, Bayern midfielder Marc Roca from Leeds United

Sports

ACC Men's Emerging Cup: Bowlers, openers help India A to 9-wicket win against Nepal

Sports

UTT Season 4: Archana stuns World No.39 as Puneri Paltan resgiter first win

Sports

1st Test: Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman's fifties help Pakistan recover against Sri Lanka

Technology

Americans sent millions of sensitive military emails to Mali due to ‘typo’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US