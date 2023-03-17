scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

If India win WTC final, it will boost their morale for ODI WC: Suresh Raina

By News Bureau

Doha, March 17 (IANS) Former India batter Suresh Raina has said that winning the World Test Championship final will surely boost India’s morale for the ODI World Cup, which the country will host in October-November.

India sealed their place in the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 by virtue of Sri Lanka’s dramatic last-over defeat against New Zealand and a drawn final Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, confirming a mouth-watering match-up with Australia for the Ultimate Test at the Oval from June 7 to 11.

Speaking about India’s entry into the WTC final and the chances for the team on the sidelines of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) competition, Raina said: “Look at Virat Kohli; he has just scored a hundred. We were talking about turning tracks, and we saw how well they can play on any track. I would say, Virat, Rohit, and Shubman Gill – he just got one opportunity and he scored a hundred.”

“I think the WTC Final is going to be really interesting this time. We have good top-five batters who know how to score runs and Rohit is leading the team brilliantly and scored a brilliant hundred on a turning track. I was also very impressed with KS Bharat, he kept well on a turning track, where it was really difficult. Ishan Kishan is also there.

“I am very sure that planning is already on about how can we give rest to these players in between IPL and also ensure that they are in prime condition. If we win the WTC final, it will surely be a morale booster for the 50-over World Cup later in the year.”

Raina also spoke about what it means to be a big-match player, especially in major ICC tournaments and said that it is all about the mindset of the player that how he wants to perform for the country.

“In a big match, either your top-five batters or top-five bowlers should step up. One of them, for sure, needs to take responsibility. If you remember the World Cup, how Yuvraj played throughout the tournament and in the final, and how Gambhir stepped up, MS wasn’t scoring many runs during the whole tournament, but he came to the party in the final. It is all about your mindset, your hunger, and how you want to perform for your country, and we do have such players,” Raina said.

“I believe it’s just been unfortunate for us that it has been a bit long since a major trophy. I believe the team is already working towards identifying areas for improvement. We have a very strong pipeline of players now; injuries have to be monitored; and if we win this World Cup, we will certainly be in a dominant position in world cricket,” he added.

Often regarded as one of the greatest T20 players for India, Raina is currently playing for the India Maharajas in the LLC Masters.

Maharajas have come close to winning twice, and once they have shown what they are capable of. But after the loss to the World Giants on Wednesday, it is the last chance for the Maharajas to make it to the final as they face the Asia Lions in the eliminator match on Saturday at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha.

Speaking about the performance in the match against the World Giants, Raina said: “I think we didn’t bowl well in the powerplay, but we came back really strongly later. Probably, I would say we could have scored a little more, I would say we were 15-20 runs short. The wicket was pretty slow, and it was very challenging for the batters to rotate the strike.

“I think we need to step up in the next game. Now we are in a do-or-die situation, it will be our last game if we win, and then we will qualify. How we make a comeback is going to be pretty exciting.”

On being asked about his close friend and former India captain, MS Dhoni, and whether this will be his final domestic T20 season, Raina opined that “I strongly believe that he will play at least another season. He is looking strong and batting really well.”

“With people like Jadeja, Ben Stokes, Ruturaj, Devon Conway, and even Chahar, who will make a comeback from his injury, I would say that playing at home will be really interesting. A couple of players have already played there, and Rayudu is also batting really well. I want to wish him luck and hope they do well,” he added.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Previous article
BTS' Jimin drops new single 'Set Me Free Pt.2' ahead of debut solo album
Next article
Gurmeet Choudhary shot for 'Tere Mere' in blistering Rajasthan heat wearing leather jackets
This May Also Interest You
Sports

1st ODI: Nice to see KL Rahul make runs in a pressure situation, says Shami

Sports

Champions League: Bayern far from amused to meet Guardiola's Man City, goal-monster Haaland

Sports

Football: UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw unveiled; Bayern to meet City

Sports

China sweeps women's singles semifinal berths at WTT Singapore Smash

Sports

1st ODI: Shami credits bowling in right areas for his magical second spell

Sports

Clare Connor appointed ECB's Deputy CEO and Managing Director of England Women

Sports

Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera back in Sri Lanka's squad for white-ball series vs New Zealand

Sports

National Chess C'ship for visually challenged: Gangolli beats Pradhan to take lead

Sports

1st ODI: Played normal cricketing shots, avoided getting into a shell, says KL Rahul after guiding India to victory

Sports

1st ODI: Rahul's superb knock, Shami, Siraj bowling help India overcome Australia by 5 wkts (Ld)

Sports

Women's World Boxing: India's Jaismine, Shashi advance; China's Yang stuns Mesiano

Sports

1st ODI: KL Rahul's brilliant knock guides India to victory after Shami, Siraj triple strikes

Technology

Govt to boost electronics manufacturing to Rs 24 lakh cr, create 10 lakh jobs

Sports

Willow TV secures ICC cricket media rights in the USA and Canada until 2027

Sports

Gaurika prevails over Tvesa in playoff to win sixth leg of women's golf tour

Sports

South Africa keeper Trisha Chetty retires from cricket due to recurring back injury

Sports

Asian Handball Federation to back Premier Handball League

Sports

Arshdeep Singh to play five County Championship matches for Kent in June-July 2023

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US