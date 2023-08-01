scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Igor Stimac names 22-member squad for Asian Games men's football competition

By Agency News Desk
Igor Stimac names 22-member squad for Asian Games men's football competition
Igor Stimac names 22-member squad for Asian Games men's football competition

India senior men’s team head coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday announced a 22-member squad for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, to be held from September 19 to October 7. The Indian team are placed alongside hosts China PR, Bangladesh, and Myanmar in Group A.

There are 23 teams, who have been divided into six groups. Group A, B, C, E, and F have four teams each while Group D has three teams.

Twice Asian Games champions India are participating in the football event of the continental games for the first time after nine years.

The Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Narender Gahlot, Lalchungnunga, Akash Mishra, Roshan Singh, Ashish Rai

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Apuia Ralte, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Rahul KP, Naorem Mahesh Singh

Forwards: Siva Sakthi Narayanan, Rahim Ali, Aniket Jadhav, Vikram Partap Singh, Rohit Danu, Sunil Chhetri

Head Coach: Igor Stimac

–IANS

cs

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Australian players make big moves in the ICC Women’s ODI Rankings after series win over Ireland
Next article
Gautum Gulati showcases depth of his acting chops in 'Badtameez' music video
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Steve Jobs’ son starts $200 mn VC fund to find new cancer treatments

News

Ayushmann Khurrana lavishes praise on ‘Rocky Aur Rani…’ for critiquing ‘toxic masculinity’

Technology

Medical info on Google is latest, but ChatGPT is more reliable & accurate

News

Emiway x Swaalina's single 'Kudi' mixes fusion elements with romance

Health & Lifestyle

No shortage of HIV drug Dolutegravir: Mandaviya

News

‘MTV Roadies’: Piyu opens up on viral brawl between her and Priyanka

News

Gautum Gulati showcases depth of his acting chops in 'Badtameez' music video

Sports

Australian players make big moves in the ICC Women’s ODI Rankings after series win over Ireland

Sports

Ind vs WI, ODIs: 'Was there any pressure from broadcasters to put Rohit, Kohli in team?'

Sports

Ind vs WI: Kuldeep Yadav has got the clarity on what he needs to do, says Pragyan Ojha

News

'Dream Girl 2' trailer promises laugh-riot with Ayushmann Khurrana's 'assembled' avatar

Feature

Sudip Sharma to Reema Kagti: 7 small towns writers who took entertainment world by storm

Technology

Apple, Pixar, Adobe form Alliance for OpenUSD to boost next-gen AR

Technology

Dark Universe probing Euclid telescope takes first test images

News

Asit Kumarr Modi on allegations by ‘TMKOC’ stars: ‘I have never done anything wrong’

Health & Lifestyle

Vegetarians at 50% more risk of hip fracture than meat eaters: Study

Feature

Once spurned as ‘B-grade actress’ she went on to became a top star

Health & Lifestyle

Nagaland govt asks in-service doctors to stop private practice

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US