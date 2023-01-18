scorecardresearch
I'm completely in favour of Mankading, it's in the Law: Arjun Tendulkar

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Goa all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar conveyed his support for Mankading, saying, “I disagree with the people who say it’s against the spirit of the game”.

“I’m completely in favour of Mankading. It’s in the Law. For the people who say it’s against the spirit of the game, I disagree.” Arjun told CricketNext.

“I personally won’t do it because I can’t stop and remove the bails in my run up. It’s too much effort and I won’t waste my energy in it but if someone does it, I’m in favour of it.”

Currently, Arjun is playing against Services in the Ranji Trophy, where he has done his bit with the ball in the first innings after picking up two wickets with a brilliant economy rate of 2.10.

Recently, during the first match in Guwahati India pacer Mohammad Shami had attempted to run out Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, who was batting at 98, but skipper Rohit Sharma intervened and withdrew the appeal, citing this was not the way that they had planned to dismiss Shanaka.

–IANS

bc/cs

