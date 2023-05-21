scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

I'm proud that India play with a different mindset now: Igor Stimac

By Agency News Desk

<br>The former centre back feels that after four years of hard work, he can proudly say that the team now plays the game with a different mindset.

Speaking exclusively with IANS, Stimac talked about a range of issues, like what once Sunil Chhetri says farewell to the national team.

"We have a great number of young players whom we introduced in the past four years with significant international experience," Stimac told IANS.

"I have just completed four years with the Blue Tigers. The journey has been difficult at times, but overall, it has been a wonderful trip. The task that I accepted after taking over was challenging, because the big changes in football require a lot of time. Today, I can proudly say that we play with a different mindset. We also have a great number of young players whom we introduced in the past four years," Stimac told IANS

He added, "There were also some interesting moments for me as the head coach of the national team, such as the Asian Cup qualifiers in Kolkata and the recent Hero tri-nation international tournament in Manipur, where we received amazing support and paid back to our supporters by playing quality football."

While Stimac does not buy the idea that the national team is playing international friendlies with only similar or lower-ranked teams, he does feel that it is difficult to arrange games with quality sides.

"I cannot agree with such statements. We played friendlies against many better-ranked national teams like Oman, Belarus, Bahrain, UAE, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam. We always intend to play against better teams, but it’s very difficult to arrange games with them because they also intend to improve by playing against better teams," Stimac told IANS.

The former centre back also admitted that he doesn’t think too much about who will leave the national team first — his captain Sunil Chhetri or himself.

"I have to be honest… I don’t think much about it because as far as I am concerned, I will leave before he says farewell to the national team. But we have proved several times that with team effort, we can succeed and get results even when our dear captain is not available.

"We defeated Thailand in the Kings Cup on their turf without him, and held Qatar away in a fantastic game during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. We also held Oman 1:1 without Sunil. Manvir, Rahim and Ishan are there waiting for their chances. Vikram and Siva are very close to the national team, so we shouldn’t worry too much," Stimac told IANS.

As far as the Asian Cup in January 2024 is concerned, the Blue Tigers’ head coach feels that the goal is to give a hard time to the opponents and make the country proud.

"All I am asking from my players is to give their best, so once the final whistle is blown, they can feel that they gave everything that they could," Stimac concluded.

–IANS<br>jc/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rinku will make it to 2024 T20 WC squad if he continues his current form: Tom Moody
Next article
World's first lip kiss occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500 years ago: Research
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

World's first lip kiss occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500 years ago: Research

Sports

Rinku will make it to 2024 T20 WC squad if he continues his current form: Tom Moody

News

Saqib Saleem took up gun firing classes, MMA training for 'Crackdown 2'

Sports

Rinku Singh has established his name in pantheon of legendary match finishers in IPL history: Harbhajan Singh

News

The OTT space wars (IANS Column: B-Town)

News

James Gunn addresses 'Superman Legacy' rumours as he starts storyboarding

News

Aahana Kumra gets loses her cool after fan touched her

News

Bruce Willis' wife finds 'a new purpose' amid his dementia struggles

Technology

Asus explains what caused mass router outage

Sports

IPL 2023: Rohit doesn't need extra motivation to do well against SRH, says Ravi Shastri

Health & Lifestyle

Kazuo Ishiguro and his 'discomforting world' (IANS Column: Bookends)

Technology

US-based firm Pie Insurance lays off 14% of workforce

News

Harrison Ford makes a classic reply to 'still very hot' comment at Cannes

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists find increased clotting in heart attack patients with Covid-19

Sports

IPL 2023: LSG skipper Krunal satisfied after team qualify for playoffs, says 'we never gave up'

News

Anurag Kashyap's daughter gets engaged; director says, 'she's all grown up'

Sports

Real Sociedad spoil Barca's title party, while Cadiz, Almeria take big steps towards survival

News

Lily eyes Oscar representation for indigenous actors with 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US