I’m still driven to compete and play at the highest level, says England’s Adil Rashid

London, August 19 (IANS) England’s veteran white-ball leg-spinner Adil Rashid stated that he still has the drive in him to be enthusiastic for competing and playing the game at the highest level.

Rashid, 35, is one of the vital members of the England squad who have changed the way the side played white-ball cricket. After the humiliating group-stage exit at the 2015 Men’s ODI World Cup, England have since won the 2019 edition in a thrilling final at Lord’s and won the 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup too.

There’s also a runners-up finish in 2016 Men’s T20 World Cup and making it to semi-finals of 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy. Rashid, named in England’s squad for 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup in India, had been laid low by a back injury, and recently came back into action through the Hundred for Northern Superchargers.

“I still feel good, I still feel fresh, I’m still driven to compete and play at the highest level. I don’t look too far ahead – I like to take it a game at a time, a year at a time, to let things unfold and see where it takes me. If I’m still fit and going well hopefully I can carry on for a long, long time.”

“I still have that love and drive for the game. I think once that does dry down, that’s when you might have to think about calling it a day. But at this moment in time I’m loving the game. I’m enjoying it, I feel good, I feel strong, healthy, and hopefully I’ll carry on for many, many years,” Rashid was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Rashid, who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023, is one of 11 people aged 32 or above in England’s 15-man Men’s ODI World Cup squad set to be in India for their title defence from October 5 to November 19.

He feels the next generation of players in the country will be ready to take over the mantle once the seniors call it a day. “I do believe that when this bunch who are in our mid-30s, when we do decide to call it a day I believe the next bunch will be coming through.”

“There’s definitely talent there and I’m confident that these guys will step up and maintain the level of cricket, how England have played, that fierce cricket, and the winning ways and defend trophies. I do believe that.”

Rashid also earmarked young leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, as well as off-spinner Jafer Chohan to be regular players at the international level for England. “Rehan’s got everything there, he’s got the talent, it’s now a thing of letting him play and explore and enjoy his cricket.”

“But there’s others coming through – offies, leggies, a good group. I think there’s good competition among them, they have the drive to say, right, let’s make it in international cricket. It’s good competition, healthy competition.”

–IANS

nr/cs