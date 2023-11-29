Imad Wasim join Islamabad United, Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings ahead of PSL 2024

New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced that former Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim has joined Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Islamabad United, as Hasan Ali is traded to Karachi Kings ahead of the 2024 season.

Wasim, who was named as the all-rounder of the tournament in the 2023 edition of the tournament, would be playing for Islamabad United in the next season as their Platinum category draft pick, whereas Karachi Kings have acquired the services of all-rounder Hasan Ali, in the Diamond category.

“HBL PSL 5 winning captain Imad Wasim will don Islamabad United colours in the ninth edition of the tournament. Imad, who was named as the All-Rounder of HBL PSL 8, has been snapped by Islamabad United in the Platinum category while Hasan Ali (Diamond category) moves to Karachi Kings. By virtue of this player trade, Karachi Kings have received Islamabad United’s first round silver pick in exchange for their second round silver pick,” the PCB announced in a press release.

“The successful relegation requests from franchisees ahead of the HBL PSL 2024 Player Draft include Lahore Qalandars’ Mirza Tahir Baig, Islamabad United’s Rumman Raees and Karachi Kings’ Mir Hamza (all Gold to Silver),” it further added.

After making his debut with Karachi Kings back in PSL 2016, Imad went on to pick 51 wickets in 78 matches at an impressive economy of 7.13. Imad, a handy lower-order batter scored 1086 runs from 78 matches at a strike-rate of 140.85 for the Kings in the years.

Imad recently announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket after playing 121 international matches for Pakistan, thanked his fans, and showed gratitude to PCB for the services.

–IANS

hs/