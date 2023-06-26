Imran Khan, Arindam Bhattacharja among five players to leave NorthEast United FC

New Delhi, Jun 26 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) outfit NorthEast United FC have parted company with five first-team players — Imran Khan, Arindam Bhattacharja, Gurjinder Kumar, Provat Lakra and Mashoor Shereef — the club announced on Monday.

This was achieved after the trophy was attached to a bespoke stratospheric balloon, and some stunning shots were captured of the trophy sitting on the edge of the Earth’s atmosphere from 4k cameras.

According to ICC, the 2023 edition of the trophy tour will be the biggest by far, giving the fans a chance to connect with the coveted piece of silverware in various countries and cities around the globe.

Starting on June 27, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup trophy will travel to 18 countries around the world, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, USA, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy, the United States of America and the host country India.

The first full-scale trophy tour since 2019, the 2023 edition will provide cricket fans around the globe with a chance to recreate the celebratory and carnival atmosphere witnessed during the marquee event.

Through innovative activations and events in different countries, the trophy tour will provide a chance to one million fans to have their own personal interactions with the coveted piece of silverware.

On the launch of the Trophy Tour, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said, “The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour is an important milestone in the countdown to what will be the biggest ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ever. This Tour will see the iconic silverware meet heads of states, launch community initiatives and support cricket development programmes in addition to visiting some of the most iconic landmarks around the globe.”

“Cricket has more than a billion fans and we want to give as many people as possible the opportunity to get up close to this famous trophy that has been held aloft by some of the greatest legends of our sport,” he added.

“Cricket unites India like no other sport and excitement is building across the country as we prepare to host the 10 best teams in the world over six weeks of heart-stopping cricket,” said BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

“As we countdown to the World Cup, the Trophy Tour is a fantastic chance for fans to be part of the event wherever they are. The Tour will travel extensively across India and seek to inspire communities to share the excitement of cricket’s greatest spectacle, while providing an opportunity to showcase iconic venues, cities and landmarks throughout the country,” he added.

The trophy tour will begin on June 27 in India, travel around the globe and then return to the host nation on September 4.