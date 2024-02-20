HomeWorldSports

IND v ENG: Jasprit Bumrah released from squad for fourth Test; KL Rahul out of Ranchi too

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the Indian squad for the fourth Test against England in Ranchi, Jharkhand, giving the Gujarat pacer some rest after three successive matches.

The decision to rest Bumrah was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and the amount of cricket he has played in recent times, the BCCI informed in a statement on Tuesday.

Mukesh Kumar, who was released from the squad for the third Test in Rajkot, has joined the squad in Ranchi. India are leading 2-1 in the five-match series.

There was speculation at the end of the third Test in Rajkot that Bumrah could be rested for the fourth Test in Ranchi to manage his workload. Bumrah was also part of the Indian squad in South Africa.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter K.L Rahul is ruled out of the fourth Test. His participation in the final Test match in Dharamsala is subject to fitness.

India’s updated squad for the 4th Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

