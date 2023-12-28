IND v SA: Batting was poor in the second innings; failed to put collective efforts, admits Rohit Sharma

Centurion, Dec 28 (IANS) After losing the first Test to South Africa inside three days, India captain Rohit Sharma admitted that the visitors’ batting was poor in the second innings and that they should have put in collective efforts with the bat.

On Thursday, India were served a humbling defeat by an innings and 32 runs to South Africa at SuperSport Park, with their chances of conquering the final frontier now becoming a distant dream yet again.

India’s batting in the second innings was very much like a horror movie, just like how their lacklustre bowling effort was, where they allowed South Africa to make 408 and conceded a lead of 163 runs.

Their second innings ran till 34.1 overs, eight batters fell for single-digit scores as South Africa’s bowlers, led by Nandre Burger’s four-fer to take his debut match tally to seven scalps, made merry in their home conditions.

Talismanic batter Virat Kohli tried to avoid the ignominy of an innings defeat, scoring a fighting 76 off 82 balls. But with his team-mates falling without giving a fight, his knock wasn’t just enough to delay the inevitable as India were bowled out for 131, and are now 1-0 behind in the two-game series.

“Not good enough. Got decent runs having been put in. KL Rahul batted brilliantly, but we failed to exploit conditions with the ball. Batting was poor in the second innings, Virat batted brilliantly but if you have to win Tests, have to come together collectively. We failed to do that.”

“Guys have come here before, we understand what to expect from the conditions. Every individual has his own plan. Our batters were challenged at different times. We didn’t adapt well. We didn’t bat well both times which is why we stand here,” said a dejected Rohit in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Barring Kohli’s 76 and KL Rahul’s magnificent first-innings 101, there were very little positives for India to take from the chastening loss. “There were some positives. Not a lot when you finish the game inside three days. KL the way he batted, he showed what you need to do on that kind of pitch,” said Rohit.

With two extra days off and second Test starting from January 3 in Cape Town, there is plenty of time for India to regroup and now aim to draw the series. “Don’t want to be too critical on the bowlers, they haven’t played much here. We’ll regroup and come back.”

“It’s important to regroup as quickly as we can, tough from a loss like these but as sportsmen you go through these times. Got to pick ourselves up,” stated Rohit.

For South Africa, veteran opener Dean Elgar was named the Player of the Match for his majestic 185 in his final Test match at his home ground. He credited the bowlers for the win and taking 20 Indian wickets in a fast-paced Test match.

“Pretty special for me, rather just smile than cry (this is his farewell series) and enjoy the moment. Contribute to this team is what I’ve always wanted to do. Hasn’t worked out sometimes, but it did here, massive effort to pick 20 wickets. It was a juicy wicket.”

“Got to keep nice and simple, batting in Tests you have to simplify things. Focus on the ball, play nice and straight, play late. Wickets like that, one’s got your name on it, got to ride the wave when it’s in your favour.”

“Good partnerships with Tony (de Zorzi), David (Bedingham) and Jans (Marco Jansen). You need fast bowlers and spinner potentially to take 20 wickets, need guys firing. KG was amazing, and a guy like Nandre just came to the fore. Awesome to see his performances. Really great team performance going forward. Glad to leave here on a high.”

