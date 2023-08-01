scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IND v WI, 3rd ODI: Wanted to use my feet and dominate the lengths of the bowlers, says Sanju Samson

By Agency News Desk

Tarouba, Aug 1 (IANS) After playing two matches on a spin-friendly pitch in Bridgetown, Barbados, India’s batters were able to make merry in good batting conditions to post a huge 351-5 in the ODI series decider against the West Indies.

In four of India’s batters making half-centuries, Sanju Samson served a timely reminder of his hitting capabilities in the middle-overs, making a quickfire 51 off 41 balls, laced with two fours and four sixes. In a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters, Samson said there was a conscious effort from him to use his feet more in dominating spinners.

“I think it feels really great to spend some time in the middle and score some runs and contribute for the country. It was deliberate. I had plans differently for different bowlers. I wanted to use my feet and dominate the lengths of the bowlers,” he said.

In the second ODI, Samson batted at number three, but made only nine. But coming at number four got the best out of him, something which will hold huge value in Samson’s case for making it to the ODI World Cup squad.

“Being an Indian cricketer is a challenging thing. I have been around for 8-9 years and played a lot of domestic cricket and for India. So it gives you an understanding of playing in different positions. It is the number of overs you get, not about batting position and you need to prepare yourself accordingly,” he added.

Samson feels India’s spinners can play a key role in their defence of the massive total. “Kensington Oval was a bit damp and this one looks a bit dry and when the ball was new it was coming on nicely but when the ball got old, it was holding on a little so it was tough against spinners. Not easy to get the score so credit goes to the middle order batters for hanging on and getting the score we did. With 350, we should be confident.”

–IANS

nr/cs

7
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IND v WI, 3rd ODI: Kishan, Gill, Samson, Hardik fifties lift India to massive 351-5 against West Indies
Next article
England tops Group D, eliminates China at Women's World Cup
This May Also Interest You
Sports

England tops Group D, eliminates China at Women's World Cup

Sports

IND v WI, 3rd ODI: Kishan, Gill, Samson, Hardik fifties lift India to massive 351-5 against West Indies

Sports

World University Games: Team India continues its strong showing in Shooting

Technology

Steve Jobs’ son starts $200 mn VC fund to find new cancer treatments

News

Ayushmann Khurrana lavishes praise on ‘Rocky Aur Rani…’ for critiquing ‘toxic masculinity’

Technology

Medical info on Google is latest, but ChatGPT is more reliable & accurate

News

Emiway x Swaalina's single 'Kudi' mixes fusion elements with romance

Health & Lifestyle

No shortage of HIV drug Dolutegravir: Mandaviya

News

‘MTV Roadies’: Piyu opens up on viral brawl between her and Priyanka

News

Gautum Gulati showcases depth of his acting chops in 'Badtameez' music video

Sports

Igor Stimac names 22-member squad for Asian Games men's football competition

Sports

Australian players make big moves in the ICC Women’s ODI Rankings after series win over Ireland

Sports

Ind vs WI, ODIs: 'Was there any pressure from broadcasters to put Rohit, Kohli in team?'

Sports

Ind vs WI: Kuldeep Yadav has got the clarity on what he needs to do, says Pragyan Ojha

News

'Dream Girl 2' trailer promises laugh-riot with Ayushmann Khurrana's 'assembled' avatar

Feature

Sudip Sharma to Reema Kagti: 7 small towns writers who took entertainment world by storm

Technology

Apple, Pixar, Adobe form Alliance for OpenUSD to boost next-gen AR

Technology

Dark Universe probing Euclid telescope takes first test images

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US