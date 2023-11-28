Ind vs Aus, T20Is: Maxwell equals Rohit Sharma with record ton and leads Australia to thrilling victory

Guwahati, Nov 28 (IANS) Glenn Maxwell slammed an unbeaten 47-ball hundred to lead Australia to a win in a run-chase of 223 in the third T20I against India, here on Tuesday.

Maxwell walked in to bat in the final over of the Powerplay with Travis Head giving the side a good start in the run-chase, but with Marcus Stoinis struggling to middle the ball, the onus was on him to accelerate, states ICC.

The all-rounder, who hit the fastest Cricket World Cup hundred last month, was on 42 off 22 balls when Stoinis departed with Australia needing 95 runs off seven overs.

Ravi Bishnoi struck for the second time next over to dismiss Tim David to further dent the Aussies, but Maxwell wasn’t flustered as he brought up his half-century with a six off Arshdeep Singh.

With 78 needed off five overs, India were clear favourites and it remained that way when Prasidh Krishna produced a six-run over in the 18th over of the innings. Australia’s equation had become pretty tough with 43 runs needed off the last two overs.

Matthew Wade reduced the pressure on Maxwell with two fours and a six off Axar Patel in the penultimate over, but the Aussies still needed 21 runs off the last over.

Wade started the over with a boundary before handing the reins over to the well-set Maxwell. The all-rounder went on to smash Prasidh for a six followed by a hat-trick of fours to take Australia to a stunning win and also completed a record-breaking ton in the process.

With the 47-ball hundred, Maxwell equalled the record set by Aaron Finch and Josh Inglis (earlier in the series) for the fastest ton by an Australian in men’s T20Is.

Maxwell also equalled Rohit Sharma’s record for the most centuries in men’s T20Is with his fourth hundred in the format.

Maxwell’s previous T20I ton had also come against India in Bengaluru in 2019 in another tall run-chase that Australia successfully completed.

With the win, the series is still alive with two T20Is to go. The next match of the series will be played on December 1 in Raipur.

–IANS

cs/