scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ind vs WI, ODIs: 'Was there any pressure from broadcasters to put Rohit, Kohli in team?'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) After Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were “rested” for the last two ODIs against West Indies, the fans  expressed their displeasure and slammed the BCCI and the team management for their “bizarre” decisions.

Netizens raised questions, asking the Indian board and coach on why Rohit and Kohli were named in the ODI series when they are getting rested. “They should have picked another team then.”

However, one user said that the BCCI was under pressure from broadcasters to put Kohli and Rohit in the team. “Arre… broadcasters promo me kya daalenge fir.. Ad walon ko kaise convince karenge.”

“Interestingly, we have the ICC ODI World Cup this year and our main players are getting rested before that and not playing ODIs. Wow, Rahuld Dravid what’s happening.

“It made no sense to carry Rohit or Virat for the ODI series if they were not going to play. I understand, you have to try out fringe players too but carrying the two made no sense,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, West Indies captain Shai Hope won the toss and elected to bowl in the 3rd ODI at the Brian Lara Stadium on Tuesday. Hardik Pandya will be leading India again.

Two changes to the lineup for the Men In Blue with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jaydev Unadkat coming in for Axar Patel and Umran Malik.

–IANS

cs

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ind vs WI: Kuldeep Yadav has got the clarity on what he needs to do, says Pragyan Ojha
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ind vs WI: Kuldeep Yadav has got the clarity on what he needs to do, says Pragyan Ojha

News

'Dream Girl 2' trailer promises laugh-riot with Ayushmann Khurrana's 'assembled' avatar

News

Sudip Sharma to Reema Kagti: 7 small towns writers who took entertainment world by storm

Technology

Apple, Pixar, Adobe form Alliance for OpenUSD to boost next-gen AR

Technology

Dark Universe probing Euclid telescope takes first test images

News

Asit Kumarr Modi on allegations by ‘TMKOC’ stars: ‘I have never done anything wrong’

Health & Lifestyle

Vegetarians at 50% more risk of hip fracture than meat eaters: Study

Feature

Once spurned as ‘B-grade actress’ she went on to became a top star

Health & Lifestyle

Nagaland govt asks in-service doctors to stop private practice

News

When fans trolled Zoya Akhtar to release ‘Made In Heaven’ Season 2

Sports

Novak Djokovic to play doubles at Cincinnati Masters

Sports

NZ skipper Kane Williamson commences batting sessions as ODI World Cup nears

Technology

Swedish House Mafia ringtone pack now available on 'Nothing' smartphones

Technology

Just 1 alcoholic drink daily can raise risk of high blood pressure: Study

News

Kartik Aaryan exudes pride as he dons 'India' blazer in 'Chandu Champion' first look

Sports

Ashes 2023: England will get better, tweak things along the way, says Ponting

Technology

Vanguard slashes Bhavish-run Ola’s valuation by 52% at $3.5 bn: Report

Technology

Meta may launch AI-powered 'personas' next month

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US