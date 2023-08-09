scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IND vs WI: Suryakumar, Tilak help India beat WI by 7 wickets to keep series alive

By Agency News Desk

Georgetown (Guyana), Aug 8 (IANS) Under fire for his recent failures in ODI matches and first two T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav bounced back with an explosive knock of 83 off 44 balls while Tilak Varma struck an unbeaten 49 as India beat West Indies by seven wickets in the third T20I at Providence Stadium, here on Tuesday.

This triumph keeps India alive in the five-match series as they reduced to margin to 2-1.

After the early dismissal of debutant opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, India swiftly regrouped with Suryakumar Yadav’s classy performance as he built an impressive 87-run partnership for the third wicket with Tilak (49 not out).

Thanks to Surya and Tilak’s impressive knocks, India chased down the 160-run target in 17.5 overs, revitalising their hopes in the series after facing defeats in the first two matches.

Chasing 160, India had a shocking start as they lost Jaiswal early in the first over. Then, Yadav came and quickly launched an attack with his big hits.

Gill once again fell cheaply as he threw his wicket in the fifth over when he looked to pull it away but got the top edge for Jonatan Charles to take a comfortable catch.

Varma, who was the top scorer in the last two games, continued with his fine form and started with back-to-back boundaries. Suryakumar and Varma went for three big hits to take the Power-play score to 60/2.

Soon, Yadav brought up his 14th T20 fifty off just 23 with a fine boundary. He maintained his aggressive approach, achieving a milestone of 100 international sixes by skillfully dispatching a slower ball for a spectacular maximum. Building on that achievement, he promptly struck a boundary. At the halfway point, India found themselves in a dominant position at 97-2.

Surya’s impressive innings concluded in the 13th over, as he directed Alzarri Joseph’s full toss towards fine leg, where King remained stationary and completed the catch without any difficulty.

After Surya’s dismissal, Tilak took centrestage and went for a few big hits but missed out on his second fifty as captain Hardik Pandya finished the chase with a maximum to keep India alive in the series.

Earlier, opting to bat first, West Indies got off to a decent start with openers Kyle Mayers and Brandon King stitched a 55-run opening stand. However, India made a comeback with Kuldeep Yadav taking two wickets in an over.

But the hosts got the rhythm through skipper Rovman Powell, who’s unbeaten 19-ball 40 quickfire powered West Indies to 159/5 in 20 overs.

Brief score:

West Indies 159/5 in 20 overs (Brandon King 42, Rovman Powell 40*; Kuldeep Yadav 3-28) lost to India 164/3 in 17.5 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 83, Tilak Varma 49 not out; Alzarri Joseph 2-25) by seven wickets.

–IANS

bc/bsk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Women's World Cup: First-half blitz sends France to quarters as they beat Morocco 4-0
Next article
Offices across South India declare holiday on Aug 10, release date of Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer'
This May Also Interest You
News

Offices across South India declare holiday on Aug 10, release date of Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer'

Sports

Women's World Cup: First-half blitz sends France to quarters as they beat Morocco 4-0

Sports

‘Not an easy place to tour for reasons like this’, says Ashwin as ground staff fails to draw a 30-yard circle in 3rd T20I

News

Noted Malayalam director Siddique dies of heart attack at 68

Sports

Manoj Tiwary makes a U-turn, comes out of retirement for one more season

News

Asha Bhosle to perform in Dubai on her 90th birthday on Sept 8

Sports

AIFF President Kalyan Choubey hails India's participation in Merdeka after 22 years

Sports

IND vs WI: Rovman Powell's quickfire unbeaten 40 lifts West Indies to 159/5

News

'Jai Jai Radha Raman Hari Bol' is about love between mother & child

News

Faria Abdullah went 500 feet deep inside real mine to shoot ‘The Jengaburu Curse’ scenes

Sports

With quality players coming, India need to figure out which way they want to go in T20Is: Robin Uthappa

Health & Lifestyle

CEPI partners with Gennova to develop mRNA vax tech against 'Disease X'

Sports

BCCI paid Rs 1,159 cr income tax in 2021-22, 37 pc higher than previous fiscal

News

Sushmita Sen comforted child artiste during shooting for ‘Taali’

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Mumbai City blank Jamshedpur FC 5-0 for second consecutive win

News

'Hu Ane Tu' trailer brings alive the concept of 'Jugaad'

News

Nickelback cancels Mississippi tour due to Chad Kroeger’s throat problems

Sports

Hope communication is clear with Sanju Samson as there is a lack of clarity, says Robin Uthappa

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US