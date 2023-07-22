scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

India ‘A’ to meet Pakistan ‘A’ in the final of ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023

By Agency News Desk

Colombo, July 22 (IANS) After beating Bangladesh ‘A’ in the semifinal of the ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup, India ‘A’ is all set to face off against archrival Pakistan ‘A’ in the title clash at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

What will also help India ‘A’ is that they had comprehensively defeated Pakistan ‘A’ by eight wickets in the group match, where B. Sai Sudharsan made 104 not out off 110 balls while Rajvardhan Hangargekar took 5-42.

Sudharsan, who has been in great form of late, explained the learnings he incorporated from M.S. Dhoni and Virat Kohli. “Everyone knows Mahi bhai. He is very calm and whenever I speak to him, he always insists to know more about yourself and what you can do for the team.”

“That is more important than trying and doing something or being someone else. Virat’s mind is very strong. So, I want to take that trait from him. I have had conversations with him as well,” he was quoted as saying by Star Sports.

India ‘A’ looked in discomfort in the semifinal against Bangladesh ‘A’, especially when they were stifled by the opposition’s spinners. But they came out on top courtesy of a sensational 5-20 from left-arm spinner Nishant Sindhu, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker and 66 from skipper Yash Dhull to maintain their unbeaten run in the campaign.

On the other hand, the Mohammad Haris-led Pakistan ‘A’ reached the final after beating Sri Lanka A in the first semi-final by 60 runs, with Arshad Iqbal taking five wickets.

Squads:

India A: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull (captain), Akash Singh, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Prabhsimran Singh, Pradosh Paul, Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Pakistan A: Saim Ayub (c), Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris(w), Shahnawaz Dahani, Mehran Mumtaz, Haseebullah Khan, Mubasir Khan, Amad Butt, Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sufiyan Muqeem, Arshad Iqbal.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Shekhar Kapur is currently working on music for 'Masoom' sequel
This May Also Interest You
News

Shekhar Kapur is currently working on music for 'Masoom' sequel

Sports

Ashes 2023, 4th Test: Rain delays start of play on Day 4

News

Devi Sri Prasad to perform in San Jose for 'Oo Antava Tour' on Saturday

Sports

ISSF shooting: India pick up two more bronze medals in Junior World Championships

News

Mouni Roy back home after 9 days in hospital, industry friends inquire about her health

Technology

Tesla offers one-time free FSD software transfer for your second car

News

Tillotama Shome 'disappeared' when Anil Kapoor asked for her feedback

News

Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor have a boy's movie outing with 'Oppenheimer'

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Elvish, Falaq engage in fiery argument over food

Technology

Scientists develop AI-based tracking & early-warning system for viral pandemics

News

Zaara Warsi shares recipe of her special Milkshake Delight on Mango Day

Sports

Korea Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag march into men's doubles final

News

Jamie Foxx speaks about his health scare: 'I went to hell and back'

News

'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig is 'terrified' about directing two 'Narnia' movies

News

‘IBD 3’: Quickstyle hails Shivanshu Soni’s act as perfect introduction to India’s dance legacy

Sports

NorthEast United FC sign defender Soraisham Dinesh Singh on two-year deal

News

Anu Malik: 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' is a platform where melodies resonate, dreams take flight

News

SDCC showcases intense footage from 'John Wick' prequel spin-off series 'The Continental'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US