India beat Japan 7-1 in Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier

By Agency News Desk

Salalah (Oman), Aug 26 (IANS) India recorded a convincing 7-1 win against Japan in a league match of the Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier here on Saturday. Mahima Choudhary (7’, 30’), Akshata Dhekale (8’), Mariana Kujur (12’), Jyoti (23’), Monika Dipi Toppo (27’), and Ajmina Kujur (30’) were on target for India. For Japan, Risa Nakasechi (9’) scored the lone goal.

Riding high on confidence following their first match win, India started the match aggressively right from the start as the in-form Mahima Choudhary opened the scoring in the seventh minute of the game.

A minute later, India doubled their lead through Akshata Dhekale (8’) scoring a fine field goal. However, Japan pulled one back through Risa Nakasechi (9’). India then quickly counter-attacked and extended their lead through Mariana Kujur (12′). At the end of the first half, India were leading Japan 3-1.

Both teams came out firing in the second half, making some threatening moves in front of each other’s goal but falling short to convert their chances.

Jyoti made it 4-1 for India in the 23rd minute while Monika Dipi Toppo (27′) scored with three minutes remaining to make it 5-1 for India.

Ajmina Kujur (30′) and Mahima Choudhary (30′) added two more goals to the tally in the final two minutes as the Indian women’s hockey team won the match 7-1.

India will take on Thailand in their next match on Sunday.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
