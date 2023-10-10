India Capitals, Bhilwara Kings, and Manipal Tigers retain their captains for LLC 2023

Legends League Cricket’s franchisees announced retention for the upcoming season of the league, which is to be played across five cities in India. Ranchi, Dehradun, Jammu, Vizag, and Surat will be hosting this season. The second season of the franchise edition of Legends League Cricket will have 19 matches and is all set to start from November 18 to December 9.

The winner of last season, India Capitals has retained their Captain Gautam Gambhir and Pravin Tambe. Runner-up for the season, Bhilwara Kings has also retained their Captain Irfan Pathan, and their star players Yusuf Pathan and Shane Watson. Manipal Tigers has retained its Captain Harbhajan Singh along with Mohammad Kaif and Corey Anderson.

“We had a great season last year and our first franchise series win ever in Legends League Cricket. We would like to repeat our success with the current retentions and hope for a fantabulous season this year as well,” said, India Capital’s spokesperson.

The draft dates are likely to be announced during this week, along with the complete player’s pool. Legends League Cricket pool will have a list of 120 players from 12 cricketing nations. Some of the latest retired players are also expected to join Legends League Cricket.