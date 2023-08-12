scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

India meet Bahrain in international futsal debut

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) August 12, 2023, is set to be a historic date for Indian futsal as the national men’s team will play their first-ever international match — a friendly against Bahrain at the Khalifa Sports City Hall in Bahrain at 8:30 pm IST.

The Indian squad consisting of 14 players, who have been selected based on their performances in the Futsal Club Championship held earlier this year, landed in the Middle Eastern island nation on Thursday evening. Led by head coach Joshuah Vaz, India will take on hosts Bahrain in two friendly matches on August 12 and 14.

The matches are part of India’s preparations for their debut in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers, which will take place in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from October 7-11. India have been clubbed with Myanmar, Palestine and hosts Tajikistan in Group E.

Vaz and his boys are raring to go and create history on Saturday. “My first thoughts are those of excitement and hunger to go out there and represent our great nation in its first-ever futsal match. I’m sure my coaching staff and the boys are well prepared and have the same hunger for the match against Bahrain tomorrow,” he said on Friday.

Bahrain are a mature side in the world of futsal, having first played in the AFC Futsal Championship in 2002. They also qualified for the previous two AFC Futsal Asian Cups in 2018 and 2022.

“Since it’s our first international match, there will be a few butterflies in the stomach. From my side, I’m going to make sure that our boys go out there and enjoy themselves, and the result will follow,” Vaz said.

The 33-year-old coach also had a message for the Indian fans in Bahrain. “I would like to thank all the fans who came to welcome us at the Bahrain International Airport. I look forward to seeing all of you in big numbers to back the boys in blue tomorrow,” he said.

–IANS

cs

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Gustavsson backs Australia's fitness for World Cup quarters
Next article
News about my social media earnings is not true: Virat Kohli
This May Also Interest You
Sports

News about my social media earnings is not true: Virat Kohli

Sports

Gustavsson backs Australia's fitness for World Cup quarters

Technology

Microsoft shuts down support for Cortana in Windows, Teams

Technology

Bezos, Sanchez announce $100 mn fund to help Hawaii recover from wildfire

Sports

Olympic champs Gong, Liu to lead China for World Athletics Championships

Sports

Higher Organising Committee put final touches to preparations for Dubai 2023 Para Powerlifting Worlds

Technology

Sam Bankman-Fried sent to jail over witness tampering, VPN use charges

Health & Lifestyle

Measles death toll in South Sudan state hits 61

News

Raj & DK reveal 'Guns & Gulaabs' has been shot in Uttarakhand

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Odisha FC beat Rajasthan United FC 2-1

Sports

'Theatre of Dreams': Para shuttlers Pramod, Sukant visit Man United's stadium

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Mohammedan Sporting register 2-0 win over Indian Navy Football Team

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: India storm into final with dominant 5-0 win over Japan

Sports

VVS Laxman to not travel with Indian team for Ireland T20I series tour: Report

Sports

Badminton Association of India inaugurates National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati

News

Sayli Salunkhe’s voice texture landed her the lead in ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’

News

‘MTV Roadies': Piyu complains about Priyanka to Sonu Sood, Gang Leaders

Health & Lifestyle

NAFU set up for prevention of fraud under AB-PMJAY: Mandaviya

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US