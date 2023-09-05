India name 15-man ODI World Cup squad, KL Rahul in, Sanju Samson misses out

KL Rahul has been included in India’s World Cup 2023 squad, marking his return from a lengthy injury layoff, as the BCCI confirmed the 15-member squad on Tuesday. Batter Suryakumar Yadav also managed to hold on to a spot in the squad for the marquee event with regular skipper Rohit Sharma leading the side and all-rounder Hardik Pandya as his deputy.

Rahul, who last played an ODI in March this year, injured his thigh earlier in the year at the IPL, though has been training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, and preparing to fly out to Sri Lanka for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup.

With Rahul in the squad, Sanju Samson, who is a reserve player at the Asia Cup, has missed out, as well as Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna as other omissions.

Rohit leads the batting group, with Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav all named, as well as Ishan Kishan, who provides another keeping option.

Hardik, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur will be the all-rounders in the team.

After making a successful return from a long injury layoff, Jasprit Bumrah spearheads the bowling group, with Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are the designated pacers while Kuldeep Yadav is the specialist spinner in the squad.

While the deadline to submit the World Cup squad to the ICC is September 5, teams can make changes until September 28 without needing approval from the ICC.

India will open their World Cup campaign on October 8, when they take on Australia in Chennai.

India’s World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah.