scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

India Open 2023: Indian challenge ends with Lakshya, Saina's loss in second round (Ld)

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) The Indian challenge at the India Open 2023 came to an end on Thursday after defending champion Lakshya Sen and former champion Saina Nehwal suffered contrasting defeats in their respective second round matches at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, here.

Sen won the opening game of the men’s singles contest but Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke fought back by engaging the Indian in long rallies to win 21-16-,15-21-,18-21 in the BWF World Tour Super 750 event, organised by the Badminton Association of India.

Later, Saina lost to Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei of China 9-21-, 12-21 in the women’s singles second round clash.

In the quarter-finals, Gemke will now face top seed and compatriot Viktor Axelsen, who got the better of China’s Shi Yu Qi 21-16, 16-21, 21-9 earlier in the day.

Also advancing to the next round were fourth seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia, third seed Loh Kean Yew of Singapore and fifth seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in men’s singles and top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, Spaniard Carolina Marin and He Bingjiao of China in women’s singles.

The second round clash between Sen and Gemke kept the spectators glued to their seats in the decider as Sen fought back from 8-14 deficit to make it 13-14. The two players then engaged in energy sapping rallies, one even extending to 69 shots.

It, however, ended in a heart break for the Indian as he hit a net tap long to hand victory to Gemke after an hour and 21 minutes battle.

In the women’s singles match, Saina was no match for the Chinese third seed, who will now face Thailand’s Supanida Katethong.

Meanwhile, Indian challenge in doubles events came to an end with defending champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty giving a walkover in their second round match due to an injury to the former. Other Indian men’s doubles combination of Vishnuvardhan Goud and Krishna Prasad and women’s doubles pairing of Tressa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand going down against their higher ranked opponents.

Treesa and Gayatri saved four match points but could not avoid a 21-9, 21-16 loss against sixth seeds Zhang Shu Xian and Zheng Yu of China while Krishna and Vishuvardhan lost to China’s Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang 14-21, 10-21.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
Aditya Roy Kapur explains why 'The Night Manager' was special for him
Next article
SA20: Joburg Super Kings' Aaron Phangiso reported for suspect bowling action
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Pizza Hut, KFC owner admits data stolen during ransomware attack

Technology

SC ruling on Google-CCI case a watershed moment: Indian startups

News

Rashmika thanks 'Vijay sir' as 'Varisu' collects Rs 201 cr in 1st week

Sports

SA20: Joburg Super Kings' Aaron Phangiso reported for suspect bowling action

News

Aditya Roy Kapur explains why 'The Night Manager' was special for him

Sports

Hockey World Cup: England thrash Spain 4-0 to leave India uphill task to top group

News

After Rakhi Sawant, Sherlyn Chopra targets Salman Khan over Sajid Khan being on ‘Bigg Boss 16’

Sports

Women wrestlers to file FIR against Brij Bhushan if govt doesn't take action: Vinesh Phogat (Ld)

Sports

India Open 2023: Lakshya Sen crashes out in second round; Axelsen, Loh Kean Yew advance

Technology

Global PC shipments fell 28% in Q4 of 2022: Report

News

BAFTAs shut out 'RRR', but 'All That Breathes' in the race for best documentary

Sports

Australian Open: Djokovic survives injury scare to sail into third round

Sports

Noida to host Cyclothon in three categories on March 19

News

Farhan Akhtar relives his band’s journey as he celebrates its 10 years

News

'No rationalisation but there could be upgradations post PVR-INOX amalgamation'

Technology

Stroke risk may decrease with age in patients with high BP, diabetes: Study

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands thrash Chile 14-0 to seal quarterfinals berth

Sports

Protesting grapplers not satisfied with ministry's response, want wrestling body to be dissolved

Sports

Sussex sign Steve Smith on short-term deal ahead of 2023 Men's Ashes

Technology

Indian startups hail SC ruling on Google-CCI case

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US