HomeWorldSportsIndia squad for SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship announced

India squad for SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship announced

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) The U-19 Women’s National Team head coach Sukla Dutta, on Monday, announced a 23-member squad for the SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship 2024 scheduled to take place in Dhaka, Bangladesh from February 2-8.

The Indian team will depart for Bangladesh tomorrow, January 30, 2024.

The Indian U-19 girls, who finished runners-up in the 2021 edition, will open their campaign against Bhutan on February 2, 2024 followed by defending champions Bangladesh on February 4 and Nepal on February 6.

The tournament will be played in a round robin format with the top two teams after the league round will face each other in the final. All the matches will be played at the Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Dhaka.

–IANS

hs/

Previous article
Sonam Kapoor: When I entered the industry, red carpet looks were non-existent
Next article
Jiya Shankar: It was a dreamy experience shooting romantic song, wearing a georgette saree
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In