scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Indian junior women's hockey team beats South Africa 4-3 in shootout

By News Bureau

Johannesburg, Feb 21 (IANS) The Indian junior women’s hockey team won against the U-21 South African team 4-3 via a shootout in their final match of the current tour.

A match, much closer than the previous encounters between both teams, ended in a draw after either team failed to score in regulation time. This resulted in a shootout that ended 4-3 in the favour of the Indian junior women’s hockey team.

Having won all their matches against the U-21 team they now focus on playing the A team, twice in quick succession.

The Indians registered a big 8-0 win against hosts South Africa in their second match of the tour on Saturday evening. Earlier in the week, they had begun their campaign with a convincing 8-1 win.

The South Africa tour is part of the team’s preparations for the all-important Asia Cup U21, which is a qualification tournament for the forthcoming FIH Women’s Hockey Junior World Cup.

The team will next play two matches against South Africa “A’ team on February 24 and 25 where they will aim to continue their winning streak.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
IND v AUS: Panicky Australia under fire from media, ex-players over poor show, no warm-up game
Next article
'The Romantics' helmer Smriti Mundhra feels three Khans made docu-series more insightful
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

25 mn flu illnesses reported in US this season: CDC estimates

Health & Lifestyle

US reports 130,000 child Covid-19 cases in past 4 weeks

Health & Lifestyle

Harmful algal blooms in Arabian Sea increasing, warns experts

Health & Lifestyle

Parents, guardians, schools need to expose children to music & arts: Shubha Mudgal

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on allotment of vacant PwD-reserved seats

Sports

Sania Mirza bids farewell to tennis after first round defeat at Dubai Duty Free Championships

Health & Lifestyle

SC judge Justice Kaul undergoes successful gallbladder surgery

Sports

Sumit Nagal clinches thriller to advance in Bengaluru Open 2023

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: England script history, thrash Pakistan by 114 runs

Health & Lifestyle

Working to reduce import dependency through indigenous production: Mandaviya

Sports

PVL: Hyderabad Black Hawks steal thrilling win over Bengaluru Torpedoes

Sports

Delighted to announce Tata Group as title sponsor of WPL: Jay Shah

Sports

Shiva Thapa, Hussamuddin kick off their campaign with comfortable wins at Strandja Memorial Boxing

Health & Lifestyle

Severed wrist successfully restored at B'luru hospital

Health & Lifestyle

Centre mulls to stop funds over branding of wellness centres as Mohalla Clinics to Punjab

Sports

Real Madrid legend Amancio dies aged 83

Sports

Liverpool owner rules out selling Premier League club

Sports

Star-studded show at Senior National Badminton Championship to be held in Pune

Sports

Tilottama Sen wins bronze in women's air rifle

Sports

Wasim's blistering knock guides Indian Sultan to comfortable win

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US