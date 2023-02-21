Indian junior women's hockey team beats South Africa 4-3 in shootout

Johannesburg, Feb 21 (IANS) The Indian junior women’s hockey team won against the U-21 South African team 4-3 via a shootout in their final match of the current tour.

A match, much closer than the previous encounters between both teams, ended in a draw after either team failed to score in regulation time. This resulted in a shootout that ended 4-3 in the favour of the Indian junior women’s hockey team.

Having won all their matches against the U-21 team they now focus on playing the A team, twice in quick succession.

The Indians registered a big 8-0 win against hosts South Africa in their second match of the tour on Saturday evening. Earlier in the week, they had begun their campaign with a convincing 8-1 win.

The South Africa tour is part of the team’s preparations for the all-important Asia Cup U21, which is a qualification tournament for the forthcoming FIH Women’s Hockey Junior World Cup.

The team will next play two matches against South Africa “A’ team on February 24 and 25 where they will aim to continue their winning streak.

