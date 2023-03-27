scorecardresearch
Indian Masters T10, a 10-over event involving legendary retired cricketers launched

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) The T Ten Global Sports, organisers of the Abu Dhabi T10, on Monday announced the launch of the Indian Masters T10, the inaugural season of which will be held from June 14 to June 28 and will consist of 19 matches spread across 12 game days.

The Indian Masters T10 comprising the thrilling ten-over format matches will have legendary retired stars of international cricket battling it out against each other in India.

The tournament will have six franchisees with each team co-owned by an A-list Bollywood celebrity along with a large corporate house.

The ingenuity of the league which sees stars of the entertainment and sports industry come together has added to the glitz and glamour of the innovative league, the organisers announced at a press conference here on Monday.

After six momentous editions of the Abu Dhabi T10, T Ten Global Sports are thrilled to announce the inaugural edition of, The Indian Masters T10. A total of 90 former legends of international cricket will battle it out in 10-overs-a-side matches that will last only 90 minutes. The six squads will comprise a minimum of 15 players each.

Former Indian cricket stars like Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Pragyan Ojha, Mohammed Kaif and many other top international names like Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Jacque Kallis, Eoin Morgan, Chris Gayle, Brett Lee are expected to take part in the 1st ever edition of the Indian Masters T10.

On the occasion of the launch of the league, Shaji-Ul- Mulk, Chairman, of T10 Sports Management, said, “We are thrilled to bring to India the T10 brand of cricket engaging the legendary masters of the game. The fast pace nature of the 10 overs per innings format coupled with the skill of the masters and cheered by the celebrities is bound to improve fan engagement and provide non-stop entertainment.”

The new logo of the Indian Masters T10 was also revealed here on Monday.

Mohammed Kaif and Robin Uthappa, who were present at the launch of the league, about the Indian Masters T10 with immense delight.

Mohammed Kaif, said, “I have commentated on the Abu Dhabi T10, and always wanted to play in it because it’s such an exciting format, finally I have got the chance and I cannot wait to step out on the pitch for it.

“Since it’s such a fast-paced format it becomes a game of skill and power, not fitness which is especially suited to former cricketers like us. The approach of each player is also to go all guns blazing from the first ball itself, so expect a lot of sixes, wickets and stunning catches throughout the tournament, which will get fans off their seats,” he said.

“I think when legends of the game come together and play it brings back a lot of memories and makes you nostalgic, which I really enjoy and it’s always nice for me. To be able to be a part of this Indian Masters T10 League, I think is actually a pleasure and the fact, that I get to play with a lot of my teammates throughout my career to actually interact with them again and go back into that mindset of competing together would be absolutely the best,” said Robin Uthappa.

The star-studded glamorous event was attended by the top senior management of most of the IPL Teams and top corporate houses, media moguls, media agencies and many VVIP guests showing interest in the property.

Vaani Kapoor, Yohani, Elli Avram and Anamta provided the entertainment at the reception after the Indian Masters T10 tournament was officially announced on Monday.

–IANS

bsk

