Indian Supercross Racing League announces Panchshil Racing as the first team franchise

By Agency News Desk

Pune, July 5 (IANS) Indian Supercross Racing League on Wednesday announced Panchshil Racing as the league’s first team franchise for its inaugural season.

Panchshil Racing is owned by the Chairman of Panchshil Realty, Atul Chordia, who as a former racer himself, has achieved remarkable success in various national races.

Team’s home base — Pune — will witness Panchshil Racing’s triumphs and aspirations come to life on the grand stage.

“At Panchshil Racing, we are thrilled to be the pioneering team joining the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League. With my experience as an athlete and the deep-rooted passion for sports, we recognize the immense potential of Supercross in India. The ISRL provides us with an exceptional platform to display our commitment to the sport’s development in the country,” said Chordia, Chairman of Panchshil Realty, in a media release.

“Based in Pune, our full-fledged Supercross Race team will be managed with utmost professionalism, adhering to the highest standards of the sport. We are determined to deliver thrilling and high-quality racing that will captivate Supercross enthusiasts nationwide. I extend my best wishes to ISRL as it sets a new benchmark in global Supercross events,” he added.

Eeshan Lokhande, Co-founder and Director of Supercross India Pvt. Ltd, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Chordia and Panchshil Realty as the first franchisee owner to the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League. A well-known and respected name in India, we are confident that they will be a great addition to the league.

Furthermore, the association with Panchshil Racing and the league perfectly aligns with the shared vision and mission. Atul’s rich experience and acumen in the sport will surely help the team and the league reach new heights. We take great pride in having Atul as the inaugural team owner, given his unwavering passion and patronage for Supercross over the years.”

Notably, the Indian Supercross Racing League, in collaboration with the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), is a groundbreaking, world’s first-ever franchise-based Supercross Racing League, bringing together riders from all over the world to compete in various formats and categories.

According to organisers, the league is all set to revolutionize the world of motorsports in the country, bringing together adrenaline-pumping action, entertainment, glamour, and fierce competition.

“I am confident that Panchshil Racing will be a force to be reckoned with in the years to come. Led by Atul Chordia, their team is set to etch their names in the annals of Supercross history as true trailblazers in India.

With Chordia’s extensive involvement in the sport, he has not only left an indelible mark but has also paved the way for other teams and riders to follow. It fills me with immense pride to witness their unwavering support for the sport, and I eagerly await the exhilarating feats they will accomplish in the days to come,” said Sujith Kumar — Chairman of the Supercross Racing Commission of the FMSCI.

The inaugural season of Indian Supercross League will commence at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital in October 2023, followed by thrilling events in prominent metro cities. From October to December 2023, fans across these cities will witness the breathtaking displays of skills, daring maneuvers, and high-speed action that will redefine Supercross racing.

Agency News Desk
