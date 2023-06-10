scorecardresearch
Indian women's hockey team to head to Germany, Spain ahead of Asian Games

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) The Indian women’s senior hockey team will head to Frankfurt for Tour of Germany invitational tournament in July this year.

During the week-long tour, the Indian women’s team will first train in Russelsheim, Frankfurt followed by a series of test matches against the German and Chinese national teams.

Post this exposure tour in Germany, the team will head to Terassa, Spain to play the four Nations tournament againt South Africa, England and Spain before heading back to India.

The German tour is set to help the Indian team prepare for the upcoming Asian Games which is also a qualification event for the Paris Olympics for Hockey.

“The international exposure tour is being funded under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) assistance to National Sports Federation Scheme and will cover the team and the support staff’s Air travel costs, visa fees, boarding and lodging cost, food expenses, local transportation cost, and other costs the team might incur,” it said in a statement.

The Germany tour is scheduled to take place from July 12-July 19, 2023.

–IANS

cs

