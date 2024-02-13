HomeWorldSports

India's Danish Manzoor to compete in World Taekwondo President's Cup Asian Region

Indian taekwondo athlete Danish Manzoor is set to represent the country in the prestigious World Taekwondo President's Cup Asian Region

By Agency News Desk
India's Danish Manzoor to compete in World Taekwondo President's Cup Asian Region
India's Danish Manzoor to compete in World Taekwondo President's Cup Asian Region_pic courtesy news agency

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Indian taekwondo athlete Danish Manzoor is set to represent the country in the prestigious World Taekwondo President’s Cup Asian Region and Fajr Cup 2024, which started on Monday in Tehran, Iran and will conclude on February 21.

After an impressive performance in the historic World Taekwondo Octagon Diamond G4 Olympic Ranking event in South Korea, where Danish finished among the top 8, he has been training rigorously for the upcoming events.

Danish, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir has been involved in the sport since 2013. His dedication and hard work have earned him the opportunity to represent India on the international stage.

These events hold great significance for Danish, who is sponsored by Fit and Fly premium fitness gym, as they serve as a platform to accumulate crucial points and enhance his chances of qualifying for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris in July-August.

–IANS

bsk/

Previous article
Users can now unlock Galaxy AI features on Samsung Buds via S24 series
Next article
Shark Tank India 3: 'Kibo' seals Rs 60 lakhs deal with Ronnie Screwvala, Peyush Bansal
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US