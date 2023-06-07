scorecardresearch
India's MMA fighter Angad to defend Flyweight title against Brazil's Hugo on July 1

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) India’s mixed-martial arts, Matrix Fight Night, will return to the National Capital Region once again with MFN 12 set to take place on July 1 at the Noida Indoor Stadium.

In the Main Event of MFN 12, India’s Angad Bisht will defend his Flyweight title against Brazil’s Hugo Paiva. Bisht defeated Egypt’s Mohamed Gamal for the Flyweight title at MFN 10 in November 2022.

Speaking on the upcoming title match, Angad said, “I am ready for the fight as always. I have trained well over the past few months and retaining the prestigious MFN title has been my goal ever since the match-up was announced. I will give my all once again, but it will be a good fight against Brazil’s Hugo Paiva, who is a tremendously skilled fighter as well. But I will have a few tricks up my sleeve.”

Asked about his opponent, Brazil’s Hugo Paiva said, “I am excited to come to India to win the MFN title. I have a strong opponent to face who has been unbeaten in his past couple of fights. But I have trained well with my team and we are confident that we will make an impact. My aim is not only to win the title, but also to entertain the fans.”

Meanwhile, India’s highest-ranked female MMA fighter Puja Tomar will also defend her Strawweight title against Russia’s Anastasia Feofanova.

Ayesha Shroff, Co-Founder MFN, said, “Absolutely thrilled to share this exciting card with you all! MFN is poised for the next chapter and this is a fantastic step towards that announcement.”

Krishna Shroff, Co-Founder MFN, further added, “Being my first time playing Matchmaker, I had a blast with this one. The fight card makes or breaks your show because at the end of the day, your fighters are the stars. They are the main characters people come to see. So there is a lot of expectation and pressure riding on them to put on exciting fights and perform. My job is to make that slightly easier and to help take the show a notch higher by putting together the best matchups between fighters who have the most interesting stylistic matchups, specifically. With 2 championship belts on the line, some huge names from the Indian combat world, and massive international talent from across the globe, MFN 12 promises to be next level.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Entertainment Today

