India's Neeraj Chopra to participate in athletics meet of FBK Games 2023

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) India’s reigning Olympic champion in javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra will take another step in building up for the mega events in the year by competing in the FBK Games 2023 to be held in the Netherlands on June 4.

As he builds up for the upcoming World Athletics Championships and the Asian Games, the FBK Games, held annually at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Stadium in Hengelo in the Netherlands, will be the second event of the season for Neeraj Chopra.

Chopra started his season by winning the Doha Diamond League 2023 with a world-leading effort of 88.67m on his first attempt at the Qatar Sports Club, on May 5.

Chopra, known for his explosive starts, came within touching distance of his personal best and national javelin record of 89.94m on his first attempt.

The one-day meet is a part of the elite-level World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series and will feature a total of 15 events — eight for men and seven for women.

The men’s events include 100m, 400m, 1500m, 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, pole vault, long jump and javelin throw while the women’s events will feature 100m, 200m, 400m, 1500m, 100m hurdles, high jump and shot put.

Besides attempting to defend his Diamond League crown and the Asian Games javelin gold medal at Hangzhou, China in September, Chopra will also be seen in action at the World Athletics Championships.

Chopra will be attempting to repeat the Olympic gold medal that he won in Tokyo 2020, by claiming the top spot in Paris 2024 Games.

–IANS

bsk