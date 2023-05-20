scorecardresearch
India's Parul Chaudhary wins 3000m steeplechase gold at New York athletics meet

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Indian distance runner Parul Chaudhary gave another glimpse of her superb form in the run-up to the Asian Games by winning the 3000m steeplechase title in Track Night meet in New York.

Parul clocked 9 minutes 41.88 seconds to take first place on Friday night in the Icahn Stadium, which hosted the Bronze-Level event which is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour.

American competitor Madeline Strandemo finished second in 10:02.48 with her compatriot Meredith Rizzo taking third place in 10:08.52 in the six-runner field.

“While Parul Chaudhary finished 1st in women’s 3000m steeplechase (9:41.88), Lili Das was 3rd in women’s 1500m (4:15.23) at World Athletics Bronze Track Night in New York (May 19),” the Athletics Federation of India tweeted on Saturday.

With this timing, the 28-year-old Parul Chaudhary, who broke the women’s 5000m national record at a meet in Los Angeles earlier this month, made the cut for the Asian Athletics Championships to be held later this year.

Meanwhile, Lili Das, competing in the seeded women’s 1500m race, clocked a season’s best 4:15.23 to finish third. Alexina Teubel of the USA won the event with a timing of 4:07.68.

In the men’s 1500m, Ajay Kumar Saroj clocked a time of 3:41.28 to finish eighth. Shankar Lal Swami, meanwhile, did not finish the men’s 3000m steeplechase.

Parul Chaudhary and the other Indian athletes are currently training and competing in the USA.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
