scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

INDW vs BANW: Fargana Hoque reveals inspiration behind her historic century

By Agency News Desk

Mirpur, July 23 (IANS) Bangladesh batter Fargana Hoque has admitted that she gained inspiration from her male counterparts as she created history by becoming the first women from her country to score an ODI century in the thrilling third and final match, here.

Fargana battled cramps and a sore forearm when scoring a superb 107 during an exciting tied contest on Saturday, with the right-hander claiming the Player of the Series award for her efforts in helping Bangladesh register a 1-1 tie with India.

The experienced batter had come in at No.3 during the first two matches of the series, but a promotion to the top of the order in the final clash saw the 30-year-old struck the first century by a Bangladesh player in women’s ODI cricket.

While Fargana later revealed she had some nervous moments in the 90s, she said she gained inspiration from a pair of Bangladesh male players after watching them perform similar exploits when reaching triple figures at international level earlier in the year.

“I hadn’t scored a hundred at this level, but I saw people making centuries. I saw Mushfiq (Mushfiqur Rahim) bhai score a hundred. I saw (Najmul Hasan) Shanto bhai score two hundreds recently. I looked at how they spent time in the middle,” Fargana was quoted as saying by ICC.

“I didn’t think of scoring a hundred here but it was about batting every ball on its merit. When I reached 96, I panicked a bit. I played out a few deliveries. But I told myself that to be a good batter, I have to bat till the end. My friends were disappointed when I got out on 47 in the last game. I tried to stick to the process, which helped me get a big score,” she added.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana was full of praise for Fargana and believes the fact her side managed to tie the series bodes well for the future.

“We are quite happy with the overall outcome. We would have been really happy had we won the series. I feel we have taken a respectable step forward. Many people (in Bangladesh) didn’t know who plays in the Bangladesh team. Now people will recognise who is Nahida (Akter), who is (Fargana Hoque) Pinky, who is Marufa (Akter),” Nigar said.

“I think this itself is an achievement. It was nice of the cricket board to say positive things about us too. They came to see our matches. The crowd supported us. The media is promoting us,” she added.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Falaq Naaz and Jad Hadid shown the exit
Next article
Suriya sends a chill down the spine in 'Kanguva' first glimpse
This May Also Interest You
News

Suriya sends a chill down the spine in 'Kanguva' first glimpse

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Falaq Naaz and Jad Hadid shown the exit

News

Two exercises in futility (IANS Column: B-Town)

News

Genelia Deshmukh reveals the key to a successful relationship

Technology

Sony Project Q device operating on Android in leaked video

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'We need bit of luck; it would be unjust if weather have a decisive say, says Stuart Broad

Technology

Researchers spot 500 genes that directly influence what we eat

Technology

As global race for moon heats up, India eyes lunar natural resources

Technology

5th generation Samsung foldable smartphones set to raise the bar: Experts

Technology

China leads lunar race, but Chandrayaan-3 can be a gamechanger

Technology

ISRO has a busy 2023 as it sets its sights on the sun

Sports

WI vs IND, 2nd Test: Debutant Mukesh Kumar earns praise from bowling coach Paras Mhambrey

News

Margot Robbie compared 'Barbie' to 'Jurassic Park' to get funding

News

Drake says he likes women who are into Cosplay

Technology

Dorsey's 1st tweet NFT now has a paltry price of less that $2K

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Vancouver Knights, Brampton Wolves register victories on Day 3

Technology

Google adding 'Alt text' in Image options sidebar of Docs, Sheets

Technology

Apple Vision Pro firmware suggests 3 battery models

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US