Injured Shakib ruled out of third ODI against Ireland, set to miss six weeks of action

By Agency News Desk

Chelmsford, May 14 (IANS) Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the third and final ODI against Ireland on Sunday due to a finger injury and will be on the sidelines for up to six weeks.

Shakib hurt his right finger when fielding during the second ODI against Ireland on Friday. The incident took place when Shakib dropped George Dockrell’s catch off Mehidy Hasan Miraz in Ireland’s innings.

The all-rounder, however, batted during Bangladesh’s chase, making 26 with five boundaries. Shakib added 61 runs for the third wicket with Najmul Hossain Shanto, whose maiden ODI hundred helped Bangladesh in winning by three wickets.

The 36-year-old will also face a race against the clock to prove his fitness in time for Bangladesh’s one-off Test against Afghanistan next month, with team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan revealing an expected recovery time of six weeks from the injury.

“Shakib hurt the tip of his right index finger while attempting a catch yesterday in the second ODI,” Bayjedul was quoted as saying by ICC.

“An X-ray today confirmed a fracture on the base of the index finger. Such injuries usually take around six weeks to heal. Unfortunately, this means he is not available for the last match against Ireland,” he added.

Bangladesh currently lead the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League series against Ireland 1-0 and can finish as high as second on the standings with a comprehensive victory in the final match.

–IANS

ak/

