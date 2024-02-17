HomeWorldSports

Inter crush Salernitana in Serie A

By Agency News Desk

Rome, Feb 17 (IANS) Inter continued their consistency as they registered the eighth consecutive victory on Friday by humiliating Salernitana 4-0 in Serie A.

The home side were aggressive from the very beginning as Marcus Thuram hit the upright before Guillermo Ochoa fingertipped Nicolo Barella’s strike onto the bar, reported Xinhua.

Inter surged into a 2-0 lead in a matter of two minutes, as Carlos Augusto crossed for Thuram to break the deadlock in the 17th minute before Lautaro Martinez finished with a rocket, while Denzel Dumfries made it 3-0 by capitalizing on Ochoa’s howler in the 40th minute.

The Nerazzurri kept pressure after the break with Marko Arnautovic putting icing on the cake in the 90th minute.

With a game in hand, the win allowed Inter to run 10 points clear of second-placed Juve who visit Hellas Verona on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Torino conquered Lecce 2-0.

–IANS

Previous article
20 tech firms pledge to curb deepfakes during global elections this year
Next article
Maccabi Tel Aviv beats Hapoel Jerusalem in Israeli basketball classico
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US