scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Inter fall to first defeat in Serie A

By Agency News Desk
Inter fall to first defeat in Serie A
Inter fall to first defeat in Serie A

Rome, Sep 28 (IANS) Inter Milan saw their perfect record in Serie A come to an end as they squandered a 1-0 lead to fall 2-1 to Sassuolo at San Siro. Inter had managed five Serie A wins in as many matches and only conceded one goal before Wednesday, while Sassuolo stunned Juventus 4-2 on the previous matchday, reports Xinhua.

The home side created a couple of chances and broke the deadlock before the break when Denzel Dumfries shook off a defender to place a left-footed effort into the net.

However, Sassuolo turned around the game in the space of nine minutes when Domenico Berardi laid off for Nedim Bajrami to drill home, before Berardi took matters into his own hands by unleashing a blockbuster from outside the box.

In stark contrast, AC Milan fought back from 1-0 down to defeat Cagliari 3-1, as the Rossoneri’s new signings Noah Okafor and Ruben Loftus-Cheek got their maiden Serie A goals to add to Fikayo Tomori’s tap-in.

The win, coupled with Inter’s defeat, allowed AC Milan to move level with their city rivals on 15 points, but they still rank second due to an inferior goal difference.

Elsewhere, Napoli ended their poor run by easing past Udinese 4-1. Despite his troubles with the club’s hierarchy, Victor Osimhen was among the goals, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia also notched his first goal of the season.

Also on Wednesday, Lazio beat Torino 2-0, Atalanta edged Hellas Verona 1-0 away, and Empoli registered their first win by defeating Salernitana 1-0.

–IANS

cs

11
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma to travel back home
Next article
Girona move top of La Liga after Villarreal win
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US