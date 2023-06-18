scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Intercontinental Cup: Chhetri, Chhangte score as India beat Lebanon 2-0 to regain title

By Agency News Desk

Bhubaneswar, June 18 (IANS) Skipper Sunil Chhetri and Lallianzuala Chhangte scored a goal apiece in the second half as India defeated the higher-ranked Lebanon 2-0 in the final to retain the Intercontinental Cup title at the Kalinga Stadium here on Sunday.

With a huge crowd expected to turn out to support them, head coach Igor Stimac had promised a super Sunday in Bhubaneswar, and his boys did everything to make sure their coach lived up to his assurance.

With a solid 2-0 win over Lebanon, the Indian men’s senior team clinched the Intercontinental Cup, adding to the title they won in the inaugural year in 2018.

In what was the first-ever tournament for the Blue Tigers in the Odisha capital, the fans were treated to a fantastic spectacle over the course of four matches, where India did not concede any goals en route to reclaiming the title they last won in 2018.

The honourable Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik announced a cash award of Rs. one crore for the Indian team for their fine showing in the Intercontinental Cup.

A dominant India did all the damage in the second half as Chhetri found the net almost immediately after the restart, getting on the end of an incisive Indian attack from the right. Player of the Match Chhangte then doubled the advantage 20 minutes later with a simple tap-in.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Intercontinental Cup: Chhetri, Chhangte score as India beat Lebanon 2-0 to regain title (Ld)
Next article
PHL 2023: Delhi Panzers dominate Garvit Gujarat to secure victory in entertaining match
This May Also Interest You
Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: West Indies beat USA by 39 runs despite Gajanan Singh's unbeaten century

Sports

PHL 2023: Delhi Panzers dominate Garvit Gujarat to secure victory in entertaining match

Sports

Intercontinental Cup: Chhetri, Chhangte score as India beat Lebanon 2-0 to regain title (Ld)

Sports

PHL 2023: Telugu Talons defeat Golden Eagles U.P. by a solitary point

Sports

Youth Men's National Boxing: 11 Services pugilists enter finals; six from Haryana in title contention

Sports

Football: Spanish club Cadiz retain Sergio Gonzalez as coach with a two-year deal

Sports

ODI WC Qualifier: Ervine, Williams smash centuries as Zimbabwe secure eight-wicket win over Nepal

Sports

PHL 2023: Rajasthan Patriots aim To get back to winning ways against Delhi Panzers

Sports

Sr Women's Football Nationals: Manipur beat Bengal 3-2; Railways, Haryana win

Sports

National Games' mascot launched in Goa

Health & Lifestyle

New book says law must allow controlled use of 'native natural intoxicants'

Health & Lifestyle

UP govt panel denies Ballia deaths were due to heat stroke

Sports

Afif, Ebadot return to Bangladesh's T20I squad for two-match series against Afghanistan

News

Sam Hargrave announces third 'Extraction' film in the works

News

'One Piece' live action adaptation teaser looks sure to please fans

News

Popular choreographer Rakesh Master is no more

News

Teaser out for '3 Body Problem', sci-fi drama from 'Game of Thrones' creators

News

Henry Cavill is at his fiercest best in new 'The Witcher' season 3 clip

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US