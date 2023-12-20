INW v AUSW: High on big win, India face tough challenge against a team in transition

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) On a high after beating England Women by a massive 347 runs within three days in their previous Test, India Women take on Australia, the strongest team in women’s cricket whatever the format, in a one-off Test as part of a multi-format series, hoping to secure their first win against the team from Down Under.

In 10 Test matches played between 1977 to 2021, India have never beaten the Aussie Women, losing four matches and drawing six. The last Test between these two teams was played two years back in Australia, which ended in a draw.

The last time Australia played a Test match in India was four decades back in February 1984 when they played four Test matches in Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Mumbai, with all the three-day matches ending in draws.

In 39 Tests played so far, India have won six, lost six and drawn 27. This is the first time the Indian team is playing back-to-back Test series after playing a Test against England last week.

However, they did step into the unknown last week and came out triumphant, beating England for the first time at home in an emphatic manner, winning by 347 runs, the highest victory margin by runs in the history of the Women’s Test.

Now, a bigger challenge awaits Harmanpreet Kaur and her teammates — taking on a formidable Australian side that has dominated women’s cricket in all three formats.

It sure is uncharted territory for the Indian women’s team as it will be playing back-to-back Tests for the first time in decades. But skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said they are all excited to play their second four-day Test in two weeks.

“All the players are excited to play back-to-back Tests for the first time. We just want to carry the same energy for this Test match. And yeah, I’m very excited, really looking forward to playing this match because as we all know, Australia are such a good team and everyone wants to beat them on any particular day. So yeah, we are looking forward to doing that,” Harmanpreet said in the pre-match press conference here on Thursday.

Harmanpreet, who is in good form having scored 49 and 44 not out in two innings against England at the DY Patil Stadium, however, will have a few crucial decisions for the match against Australia. There is still no clarity on the fitness of Shubha Satheesh, who suffered a hairline fracture and dislocation in her hand on the second day against England. Skipper Harmanpreet said the medical team will be taking a call on her availability on Wednesday evening. If Shubha is not available, it will disrupt the batting lineup, which had done brilliantly against England last week, scoring 410 on the opening day of the Test.

In case the 24-year-old Karnataka allrounder fails to recover, Harleen Deol is likely to step up to the plate. Although India managed to score 428 In their first Eirst in the previous Test, they were in trouble on a couple of occasions, losing set batters. Shubha counterattacked the England bowling which gave the other batters to get into the middle and play their natural game.

Australia, on the other hand, are also entering uncharted territory as none of the players in the squad were even born when a team from Down Under toured India.

They are also transforming as long-time skipper and legend of the game Meg Lanning has retired and Alyssa Healy has taken over the role. The new skipper is also coming back from a finger injury, caused by a dog bite, which had kept her out of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) season back home. Healy said it is big shoes to fill and she is looking forward to the challenge.

Head coach Matthew Mott also has quit to take over as batting coach of England’s white-ball team. With these changes, playing in unfamiliar conditions in Mumbai — hot and humid — without any practice matches will be a big challenge for Healy’s side.

“The scheduling in women’s cricket is such that we don’t have many red-ball matches or practice matches before the series. We have to take it as it is, prepare well and do our best,” she said.

The two teams will also be keeping a keen eye on the pitch for the match which has a slight green tinge, something the Indians are not accustomed to at home.

However, Healy said they the grass cover on the wicket is too thin and it may not be that helpful. She, however, said they have a good squad with good fast-bowling all-rounders.

Harmanpreet seemed not much bothered about the grass on the wicket. She also has good swing bowlers in Renuka Singh Thakur and Pooja Vastrakar while offspinner Deepti Sharma, who claimed nine wickets for 39 runs in the Test against England, will also be keenly watched. Sharma had destroyed England’s first innings with a superb haul of five wickets for seven runs and will be looking forward to another good performance as the Wankhede pitch is expected to help the spinners in the later part of the match.

Squads:

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar.

Australia Women: Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

