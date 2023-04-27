scorecardresearch
IOA warns Handball, Taekwondo associations of action over lapses in governance

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) While setting up an Ad-hoc Committee to take over the functioning of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) with immediate effect, the Executive Council of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has expressed concern about lapses in governance in Handball and Taekwondo associations.

The IOA will act firmly in case of both associations if needed, the IOA informed in a statement after an emergency meeting of the IOA Executive Council, chaired by IOA president PT Usha, in New Delhi on Thursday.

“The Executive Council have also noticed and expressed concern on the governing lapses in Handball and Taekwondo association. IOA will act firmly to take decisions to avoid malpractice by any individual and to ensure the development of sports and sportspersons,” the IOA said in its statement.

The IOA Executive Council also discussed the suggestions for changes in the IOA Constitution to be made to the Supreme Court on appeal of SLP (C) No 14533/2022.

“In the Order, the Hon’ble Supreme Court had asked all parties to file any objections or suggestions on the IOA Constitution which was drafted by Hon’ble Mr. Justice Nageswara Rao, former judge of the Supreme Court. The members present had a detailed discussion on the points that are required to be changed/corrected in the IOA Constitution,” a release said.

Meanwhile, the IOA President also expressed her satisfaction with the progress made by Goa towards hosting 43 competitive disciplines in the National Games.

An IOA delegation including its joint secretary and acting CEO Kalyan Chaubey had visited Goa on April 26, 2023, to meet the Chief Minister and review the preparations for the 37th National Games to be held later this year, the release said.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
