scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IOC donates its share of Beijing 2022 surplus for development of Winter sports in China

By Agency News Desk

Beijing, May 6 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will contribute its share of the surplus of USD 10.4 million from the organisational budget of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 to China to support the development of sport in the country, its president Thomas Bach announced here on Saturday.

The IOC’s share of the surplus will be given to the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) and is intended to support the legacy of the 2022 Winter Olympics, in particular the continued engagement of 346 million Chinese people in winter sports, with a special focus on young people, the IOC said in a statement on Saturday.

Earlier, the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee (Beijing 2022) revealed that it had achieved a surplus of USD 52 million (CNY 0.35 billion) from its organisational budget of USD 2.29 billion (revenue) with the successful Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. This excellent result was also possible thanks to the considerable IOC contribution to the success of the Games, which exceeded the support given to the previous Olympic Winter Games.

IOC President Thomas Bach said, “The truly exceptional Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 were a showcase for incredible sporting performances, they broke ground as the most gender-balanced Olympic Winter Games in history, and they attracted record new audiences. They gave a huge boost to international winter sports by having engaged 346 million Chinese people in winter sports. All of this despite a global pandemic.”

“In recognition of all of these achievements, I am pleased to announce that the IOC will contribute its share of the surplus to support the legacy of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Young people engaging in winter sports will greatly benefit from this contribution of the IOC,” the IOC president was quoted as saying in a release on Saturday.

Gao Zhidan, President of the Chinese Olympic Committee said: “The success of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, which achieved a financial surplus against the backdrop of a global pandemic, is the result of a concerted effort from the entire Olympic family, led by the IOC, in the spirit of solidarity. It will serve as a working model for future Games.

“The Chinese Olympic Committee appreci’tes the IOC’s decision to contribute its share of the surplus to support the legacy of Beijing 2022. We will continue to uphold the Olympic values and the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games spirit, and manage the fund efficiently and responsibly, to bring significant benefit to Chinese sport, especially winter sport,” he said.

The positive financial results of Beijing 2022 reflect the success of Beijing 2022’s commercial programme, which benefited from the strong Olympic brand. This strength was underlined by the record 2.01 billion unique viewers that tuned in to watch coverage from Beijing across linear TV and digital platforms, as well as the 3.2 billion engagements throughout the Games period on Olympic social media handles, the IOC release said.

Beijing 2022 also successfully benefited from the optimisation work conducted with the IOC and the Olympic Movement stakeholders that were developed out of the Olympic Agenda 2020 and reinforced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IOC was also informed that all of the Beijing 2022 venues have reopened since the Games concluded and have legacy plans in place, ensuring their post-Games, multi-purpose use all year round.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
WCB announces match between Olympian Manoj Kumar, KS Vinod, reveals charity plan
Next article
Final round draw made for Senior Women's National Football Championship
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Final round draw made for Senior Women's National Football Championship

Sports

WCB announces match between Olympian Manoj Kumar, KS Vinod, reveals charity plan

Sports

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma records most ducks for any batter in the history of IPL

Technology

Microsoft adds animated backgrounds in Teams meeting

News

'Harry Potter movies', 'The Lord Of The Rings' triology to re-release on big screen in India

Sports

Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam all set for great show at Thailand Para Badminton International 2023

Sports

IPL 2023: Embarrassing for anyone when you don't play well, says RR coach Sangakkara

News

Rakul Preet Singh take cryotherapy in minus 15 degrees Celsius

Sports

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings win toss, elect to bowl first against Mumbai Indians

News

Actor Tiny Tom 'scared' to allow his son to make a foray into Malayalam film industry

News

Chris Pratt's acting ambition was triggered after he got lost in a mall

Sports

Bhatia, Theegala make cut as Hatton is in three-way lead at Wells Fargo

News

Sumedh Mugdalkar to play Hatim in 'Ali Baba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2'

News

Vivek Agnihotri: 'The Kerala Story' team will get 'unimaginable hate'

News

Karan Singh Chhabra on 'Chatrapathi': Gave my blood, sweat and hair

Sports

Sharma makes cut comfortably, lies 19th in Italian Open, Pavon leads field

News

Sonali Bendre: I am a very scared dancer, but always wanted to learn

News

Vijay Varma's 'Dahaad' character oozes reptile-like energy

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US