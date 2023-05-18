IOC, IFs join forces to fight against competition manipulation

Geneva, May 18 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Federations (IFs) had a workshop aiming to prevent competition manipulation at Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland, the IOC announced.

Nearly 50 representatives from 37 IFs met with IOC officials on Tuesday to discuss topics in three fields, regulation and legislation, awareness-raising and capacity-building, and intelligence and investigations, reports Xinhua.

The Olympic Movement Unit on the Prevention of the Manipulation of Competitions (OM Unit PMC) organised a similar webinar with National Olympic Committees a few weeks ago.

“These meetings form part of the IOC’s efforts to engage all key Olympic Movement stakeholders in protecting the integrity of sporting competitions,” the IOC announced.

