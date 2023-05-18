scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IOC, IFs join forces to fight against competition manipulation

By Agency News Desk

Geneva, May 18 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Federations (IFs) had a workshop aiming to prevent competition manipulation at Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland, the IOC announced.

Nearly 50 representatives from 37 IFs met with IOC officials on Tuesday to discuss topics in three fields, regulation and legislation, awareness-raising and capacity-building, and intelligence and investigations, reports Xinhua.

The Olympic Movement Unit on the Prevention of the Manipulation of Competitions (OM Unit PMC) organised a similar webinar with National Olympic Committees a few weeks ago.

“These meetings form part of the IOC’s efforts to engage all key Olympic Movement stakeholders in protecting the integrity of sporting competitions,” the IOC announced.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
El Gran Derbi of Seville: A duel for the city and for Europe
Next article
US state Montana bans TikTok
This May Also Interest You
Technology

US state Montana bans TikTok

Sports

El Gran Derbi of Seville: A duel for the city and for Europe

Sports

IPL 2023: More of cameos taking teams through is the 'impact' of the impact player rule, says Robin Uthappa

Sports

Veiga on Barcelona radar: reports

Technology

6 in 10 users took a break from Twitter in past year in US: Pew survey

Sports

Brentford's England striker Toney given eight months ban

Sports

Bielsa dares Uruguay to dream

Technology

Amazon unveils new Echo devices including Buds, Pop speaker

Health & Lifestyle

Deadly dengue reaches epidemic proportion in SL

Health & Lifestyle

WHO Europe urges vigilance over mpox

Sports

IPL 2023: Rossouw, Prithvi fifties lead Delhi Capitals to 15-run win, dent PBKS' playoff chances

Sports

Table Tennis: Reeth Rishya gears up for her first singles World Championships

Sports

Next Gen Cup: RFYC start campaign with 1-0 win over Sudeva Delhi FC

Sports

Federation Cup 2023 athletics: Jyothi Yarraji clinches 100m hurdles gold medal

News

Depp-th of Bitterness: Don't feel boycotted by Hollywood for 'I don't think about it'

Sports

Next Gen Cup: ATK Mohun, West Ham United FC play out 1-1 draw

Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans rallying around Yash Dayal on his terrible day is a phenomenal story, says Robin Uthappa

Sports

Getafe appeal against irregular Real Madrid lineup from weekend defeat

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US