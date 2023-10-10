IOC releases Midway Report Highlights of Olympic Agenda 2020+5

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) hailed multiple achievements as Olympic Agenda 2020+5 reaches its halfway mark. The Midway Report Highlights released on Monday marked the halfway fulfillment of 15 recommendations across five areas — solidarity, digitalization, sustainable development, credibility, and economic and financial resilience, which were the “five influential contemporary trends,” as described by the IOC.

According to the report, the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 will be the “Games of a New Era” as they “are the first to be planned and delivered fully in line with the reforms of Olympic Agenda 2020 and Olympic Agenda 2020+5 from start to finish.”

Paris 2024 will be the first Olympics to have 50 percent female and 50 percent male athletes, and a more urban Games as competitions will take place at iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, and the opening ceremony will be held at the River Seine. Fans and spectators will have more opportunities to participate in the Games.

In the digital aspect, the IOC has seen a huge increase in engagement since the consolidation of its digital properties and social media accounts. It launched the Olympic Qualifiers season Olympic Virtual Series, and Olympic Esports Series, which led to the success of the first Olympic Esports Week in Singapore in June.

Sustainability is also one of the focuses.

“As of 2023, 266 global sports organizations have endorsed the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework, launched by the UN in collaboration with the IOC,” the IOC reported.

The report highlights also mentioned that IOC, as a non-governmental, not-for-profit association, has proved its finances resilient “despite the worldwide economic crisis”.

IOC President Thomas Bach said, “Olympic Agenda 2020+5 is our roadmap to prepare ourselves for this new world, and we can be proud of the progress that has been made across all 15 recommendations since it was adopted in March 2021. We can already look forward to the Olympic Games Paris 2024 as the Games of a New Era, inspired by Olympic Agenda 2020 and Olympic Agenda 2020+5 from start to finish.”