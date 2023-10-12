scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee for listing Ukrainian regions in its members

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has suspended with immediate effect the Russian Olympic Committee for including as its members regional sports organisations from places annexed by it from Ukraine.

The latest suspension will not impact the participation of sportspersons with Russian passports from participating in the Paris Olympic Games as neutral athletes.

The decision comes into effect immediately and will continue until the IOC Executive Board decides to lift the suspension, Mark Adams, IOC’s Director of Communication, informed in a press conference after a meeting of the IOC Executive Board held here on Thursday.

“The unilateral decision taken by the Russian Olympic Committee on 5 October 2023 to include, as its members, the regional sports organisations which are under the authority of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine (namely Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia) constitutes a breach of the Olympic Charter because it violates the territorial integrity of the NOC of Ukraine, as recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in accordance with the Olympic Charter,” the IOC said in its statement on Thursday.

After this decision, the Russian Olympic Committee is no longer entitled to operate as a National Olympic Committee, as defined in the Olympic Charter, and cannot receive any funding from the Olympic Movement.

It will not receive any funding from IOC.

“As stated in the IOC’s position and recommendations of 28 March 2023, which remain fully in place, the IOC reserves the right to decide about the participation of individual neutral athletes with a Russian passport in the Olympic Games Paris 2024 and the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 at the appropriate time,” the IOC said in its statement.

–IANS

bsk

10
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sushmita Sen now wants to do mature love story, play a dangerous antagonist
Next article
Doctors give new lease of life to 25-week-old baby born weighing 750 gms
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US