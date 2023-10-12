scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IOC to host training camp for Refugee Olympic Team in Normandy

A total of 63 refugee athletes from 12 nations and regions are on the list of refugee team and are training hard to be selected for Paris 2024.

By Agency News Desk
IOC to host training camp for Refugee Olympic Team in Normandy _ pic courtesy news agency
IOC to host training camp for Refugee Olympic Team in Normandy _ pic courtesy news agency

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that the historic town of Bayeux in Normandy, France, will be the place to host the IOC Refugee Olympic Team and a pre-Games Training Camp will be held ahead of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

A total of 63 refugee athletes from 12 nations and regions are on the list of refugee team and are training hard to be selected for Paris 2024. The training camp is scheduled for July 15-18, Xinhua reports.

Masomah Ali Zada, a member of the Refugee Olympic Team at Tokyo 2020 and a member of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, attended a ceremony hosted in Bayeux for this decision.

10
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Microsoft completely blocks Windows 7 keys from activating Windows 11
Next article
Common BP drug amlodipine safe for use, says Indian-origin researcher
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US